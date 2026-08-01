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RCON's avatar
RCON
20m

I have been using also, amongst all the protocols listed in your guide is NICLOSAMIDE. The research is significant and verified. I’d like to hear your response to it. There are articles with research in pub MED as well.

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Stephanie Gibbs Dunlap's avatar
Stephanie Gibbs Dunlap
3h

And Cuba has created a CURE for Cancer! Cuba and Japan have been working on this for many years. Americans with stage 4 cancer have gone to Cuba and Japan, and been cured. Michael Moore, and Roger Waters wrote about this amazing news, 4, or 5 years ago. And the cure won’t bankrupt the patients, only in America are you likely to end up bankrupt, loose your home, defund your bank account, and be in debt till you pass away.

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