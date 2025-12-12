Unpacking Peptides: Benefits, Risks, and Answers to Your Questions

Host: Dr. JP Saleeby | Guests: Dr. Mollie James

In this episode, IMA Senior Fellow Dr. JP Saleeby will host IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Mollie James for a clear and practical look at peptide therapy. Together, they will explain what peptides are, how they work in the body, and why they are becoming an important tool in integrative and regenerative medicine. They will also address the most common questions people have about peptide use, benefits, and safety. This episode is ideal for anyone who wants a simple, reliable overview of peptides and guidance on when they may be helpful and when caution is needed.

Peptides have exploded into the wellness conversation. Patients hear about them from friends, athletes, podcasters, longevity clinics, Instagram ads, and even mainstream outlets—but reliable explanations are harder to come by. People want to know: What actually works? What’s safe? What’s hype? And what should be avoided entirely—especially for those dealing with cancer, chronic illness, autoimmune disease, or long COVID?

That’s why this episode brings together two clinicians who use peptides every day in real-world practice. Dr. JP Saleeby and Dr. Mollie James walk through what peptides are, how they work in the body, and where they truly shine—while also addressing the risks, misconceptions, and red flags patients need to understand before starting therapy.

Meet the Experts

Dr. JP Saleeby

IMA Senior Fellow and founder of Carolina Holistic Medicine. With more than two decades in functional and integrative medicine, he incorporates peptide therapy into a wide range of clinical protocols, from immune dysregulation to chronic illness.

Dr. Mollie James

IMA Senior Fellow, General surgeon, critical care specialist, and founder of the James Clinic. Her practice blends advanced medical training with whole-person, root-cause care. She uses peptides frequently for healing, recovery, and metabolic support.

What Are Peptides? (and Why Clinicians Are Paying Attention)

Peptides are short chains of amino acids found throughout the body. They act as fast, targeted messengers that help regulate healing, immunity, and metabolism. Unlike hormones, peptides act quickly and switch off quickly, which is one reason integrative clinicians have embraced them.

“The human body has over 7,000 peptides—tiny signaling molecules that tell cells what to do. They act quickly, turn off quickly, and because of that, they’re often safer and more precise than hormones.”—Dr. Saleeby

Global interest in peptide therapy isn’t new—but U.S. adoption has lagged.

“We’re behind the rest of the world when it comes to peptide research. Places like Russia and Eastern Europe were using them decades ago, and only now is this science really reaching the U.S.”—Dr. Saleeby

What Peptides Can Do

Before diving into individual compounds, the doctors outline the broad therapeutic capabilities peptides can influence across systems. Peptides can:

Support soft-tissue repair

Reduce inflammation

Improve gut integrity

Modulate immune responses

Influence microbial balance

Support neurological recovery

Affect mitochondrial function

Improve sleep regulation

Assist with metabolic signaling

The surprising part is how fast these effects can occur relative to other therapies.

“They quickly attach and then are degraded pretty quickly — attach quick, off quick — and they trigger a response inside the cell.”—Dr. Saleeby

That responsiveness is what makes peptides so appealing in integrative care.

Healing & Repair: BPC-157, KPV, TB-500

If peptides are gaining attention, these are the ones leading the conversation. BPC-157 is widely known for its regenerative potential, while KPV and TB-500 (TB4 Frag) support gut repair, inflammation reduction, and recovery from injury.

“BPC is really good for soft tissue healing… really good for the gut. People with leaky gut or any kind of GI disturbances — it’s going to be good for overall inflammation.”—Dr. James

KPV, often used for leaky gut and autoimmune-related inflammation, continues to reveal layers of impact.

“KPV actually has antimicrobial properties… it was not only helping heal their leaky gut, but it was also killing off some microbes.”—Dr. Saleeby

Supporting the Brain: C-max, C-link, DSIP & Cerebrolysin

From long COVID to Lyme to neuroinflammatory conditions, cognitive symptoms have become a defining struggle for many patients. Peptides like C-max, C-link, DSIP, and Cerebrolysin offer targeted ways to support brain function, sleep quality, and recovery from neurological stress.

“For the PANS/PANDAS kiddos… sleep disorders, they don’t sleep well at all. When we combine C-max, C-link and DSIP, they see a good benefit.”—Dr. James

Metabolic & Weight Peptides

GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide and tirzepatide are everywhere, from TV ads to TikTok. But the way clinicians use them still varies widely, and that difference matters.

Dr. Saleeby warns that while the weight loss can be dramatic, so can the tradeoffs. Loss of muscle mass, mitochondrial stress, and long-term metabolic disruption are real concerns when these drugs are used indiscriminately:

“You could lose weight, but you could be losing not only your fat weight, but also your muscle weight.”

Dr. James takes a different approach, using GLP-1s sparingly, with tight dosing protocols and patient monitoring. She sees them not as shortcuts, but as tools—only when the foundation is right.

“We actually are very successful with that in our practice. We just use very tiny doses and we monitor very closely.”

What unites both clinicians is respect for risk—and the belief that GLP-1s, if used at all, must be part of a bigger clinical strategy, not a standalone fix.

Peptides to Avoid in Cancer

Cancer changes the rules. Some peptides that support healing in healthy patients can become risky when tumors are present, especially in hormonally sensitive or fast-growing cancers.

Dr. Saleeby flags several peptides that should not be used in patients with active cancer, particularly prostate, breast, or pancreatic cancers. BPC-157, KPV, and MOTS-C all carry potential risks due to their effects on growth signals, mitochondrial function, or cell survival pathways:

“MOTS-C… has been shown to maybe enhance cancer if you use it in a cancer patient.”

Dr. James agrees that precision matters, and knowing which peptides to avoid is just as important as knowing which to use.

Closing Thoughts

The right peptide, at the right time, for the right patient—that’s the whole game. Used well, they can accelerate healing. Used poorly, they muddy the waters. Discernment isn’t optional.

Some peptides support recovery, inflammation control, or neurological repair. Others send growth signals that don’t belong. The difference isn’t in the hype, it’s in the clinical context.

“Some of these things are overhyped and overpriced… we really need to stick to the ones that are tried and true and have been around a while.”—Dr. Saleeby

This isn’t a frontier—it’s a responsibility. And it starts with knowing what to use, when, and why.