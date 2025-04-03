By Sunil J Wimalawansa, MD, PhD, MBA, DSc. Prof. Medicine, Endocrinology & Human Nutrition

Vitamin D is vital for overall health, playing key roles in musculoskeletal, immune, and cardiovascular functions. Its active form, calcitriol, regulates calcium balance and is synthesized in peripheral cells in response to immune signals. Vitamin D, essential for human survival, plays protective and regulatory roles across all body systems. Its most active metabolite, calcitriol [1,25(OH)₂D], functions through two primary mechanisms: intracellular signaling via intracrine and paracrine pathways and genomic actions mediated by its receptors. For these effects to occur, calcitriol must be synthesized within peripheral target cells, as its circulating levels are over 900-fold lower than the concentration required to diffuse into them. In contrast, the hormonal form of calcitriol is synthesized in renal tubular cells and released into circulation. Optimal serum 25(OH)D levels (40-80 ng/mL) are essential for preventing infections, autoimmune diseases, and chronic conditions. However, based on flawed studies and biases, current guidelines fail to address its broader benefits. Optimal 25(OH)D levels discussed here can be achieved via personalized supplementation strategies based on body weight or BMI. Addressing vitamin D deficiency through supplementation and public health initiatives can reduce disease burden, improve health outcomes, and lower healthcare costs.

Hormonal calcitriol primarily regulates calcium homeostasis, parathyroid gland function (via calcium-sensing receptors), and musculoskeletal health. In contrast, non-hormonal calcitriol is synthesized in peripheral target cells, such as immune cells, alongside the production of its receptors (VDR/CTR). Unlike renal tubular cells, which maintain continuous calcitriol production in a steady state, peripheral target cells synthesize calcitriol intermittently in response to chemical signals from cell-surface immune recognition receptors following antigenic or microbial threats. These pattern-recognition receptors, such as Toll-like receptors, are distributed throughout the body. The following sections outline recent discoveries and advancements in understanding the vitamin D/CTR system and its role in human protection.

Calcitriol Systems: Mechanisms and Requirements

Since circulating calcitriol is present in picomolar concentrations—significantly lower than vitamin D₃ and 25(OH)D in nanomolar ranges—its ability to diffuse against a concentration gradient is negligible and clinically insignificant [2, 3]. As a result, calcitriol synthesized in the kidneys or administered pharmacologically (i.e., calcitriol or its 1α-analogs) does not effectively enter peripheral target cells [4]. These cells, therefore, rely on circulating vitamin D₃ and 25(OH)D to meet their functional requirements. Consequently, physicians should avoid prescribing calcitriol or its analogs for conditions other than chronic kidney disease [5].

Different tissues exhibit varying thresholds for adequate vitamin D diffusion from circulation. For example, musculoskeletal tissues function optimally at serum 25(OH)D levels of approximately 20 ng/mL, whereas the cardiovascular and gastrointestinal systems require 30–40 ng/mL concentrations. For immune system optimization, cancer prevention, and longevity, serum 25(OH)D levels exceeding 50 ng/mL are necessary [2, 3]. Table 1 presents the optimal serum 25(OH)D concentration ranges for various body systems and associated disorders.

Broad Health Benefits of Vitamin D

Vitamin D is indispensable for musculoskeletal health and reduces the risk and severity of numerous other diseases. The latter include cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, respiratory illnesses, chronic kidney disease, immune dysfunction, autoimmune conditions, neurological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease, and complications during pregnancy [6].

Vitamin D deficiency (VDD) is widespread globally, even in regions with abundant sunlight.

In the United States, approximately 40% of the population has deficient 25(OH)D levels (<20 ng/mL), while rates in Central Europe exceed 50% [7]. In tropical regions such as South Asia and the Middle East, VDD prevalence surpasses 60%, primarily due to sun-avoidance behaviors and darker skin tones, which reduce vitamin D synthesis. VDD is a major contributor to increased morbidity and premature mortality across a range of health conditions [7].

Evidence Supporting Optimal Vitamin D Levels

Extensive clinical trials and observational studies have demonstrated robust associations between serum 25(OH)D levels and health outcomes. Maintaining 40–80 ng/mL concentrations is critical for protecting against infections, autoimmune diseases, and chronic conditions [1, 8]. These levels far exceed the outdated 20–30 ng/mL recommendations from bodies like the NIH, IoM (USA), NICE, and SCAN (UK). Current guidelines focus on skeletal benefits while neglecting broader systemic advantages—they must be replaced.

Limitations of Current Guidelines and Large Trials

Many recent randomized controlled trials (RCTs) evaluating vitamin D have failed to demonstrate benefits due to inherently flawed designs. Common issues include inadequate participant selection resulting from the failure to measure baseline serum 25(OH)D levels [9], inconsistent supplementation dosages, and the inclusion of over-the-counter vitamin D use among study participants. Additional flaws include administering a single large dose without follow-up daily supplementation and using dosing intervals that are either too infrequent or too prolonged [10].

With most nutrients, RCTs are inappropriate for evaluating the efficacy and adverse effects of micro-nutrients. Unlike pharmacological agents, nutrients function as threshold substances—once a physiological plateau is reached, additional intake provides no further benefit. Consequently, researchers should prioritize well-designed, prospective, community-based clinical studies. Unfortunately, vitamin D guidelines have relied too heavily on flawed RCTs, leading to inadequate clinical recommendations. Notably, recent large trials and guidelines, including the Endocrine Society’s 2024 guidelines, have overlooked vitamin D’s extra-skeletal benefits and recommended insufficient supplementation doses of 600–800 IU/day.

Personalized Supplementation Strategies

The following straightforward calculations provided an easy way to accurately estimate an individual’s daily vitamin D requirement. Personalized supplementation based on body weight or BMI is recommended to achieve optimal serum 25(OH)D levels (Wimalawansa, SJ, Nutrients, 2022: https://doi.org/10.3390/nu14142997). A simplified formula categorizes dosage requirements:

Non-obese individuals (BMI < 29): 70–90 IU/kg/day

Moderately obese (BMI 30–39): 100–130 IU/kg/day

Morbidly obese (BMI ≥ 40): 140–180 IU/kg/day

Recommendations for Public Health

From a disease prevention perspective, non-obese adults (~70 kg) require a daily intake of 5,000–7,000 IU to maintain optimal serum 25(OH)D levels. Overweight and obese individuals need two to four times this amount due to volumetric dilution and sequestration in adipose tissue. Regular measurement of serum 25(OH)D is essential for at-risk populations, including older adults, pregnant women, individuals with darker skin tones, institutionalized persons, and those living in higher latitudes.

Broader implementation of food fortification programs (including deficient macro-nutrients) for nutrient-deficient, targeted populations is cost-effective in addressing widespread deficiencies. These programs, tailored to regional dietary habits, can significantly improve population-level vitamin D status and better health.

Conclusion

Vitamin D is an undervalued yet highly cost-effective natural agent with extensive health benefits beyond bone health. Despite mischaracterizations by conflicted scientists and physicians, evidence strongly supports its role in reducing the incidence and severity of various diseases and preventing premature deaths. There is an urgent need to revise the flawed vitamin D guidelines in most countries. Recommendations should focus on achieving serum 25(OH)D levels of 40–80 ng/mL through appropriate supplementation, routine screening, and safe sun exposure guidance. Implementing these measures can significantly reduce disease burdens, enhance longevity, lower healthcare costs, and improve global public health outcomes.

Funding: No funding was received for this work.

Conflicts of interest: None

