“Truth Has No Borders”: IMA Senior Fellows Join Global Medical Leaders in Spain
IMA Senior Fellows joined international medical leaders at the 4th Annual International Medical Legal Congress in Spain to expose the misuse of language in pandemic policy and call for accountability.
Truth Has No Borders.
That was the unspoken message in every hallway conversation, panel presentation, and collaborative moment at the 4th Annual International Medical Legal Congress in Pontevedra, Spain, held October 17–19, 2025. IMA Senior Fellows stood shoulder-to-shoulder with leading physicians, researchers, and legal experts from across the world.
Organized by Médicos por la Verdad (Doctors for Truth), the event brought together medical freedom advocates to examine how power structures, from global health institutions to pharmaceutical contracts, have shaped pandemic-era policies and compromised the foundation of medical ethics.
Representing the Independent Medical Alliance were Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Karina Acevedo, and Dr. Natalia Prego Cancelo, each bringing their expertise and moral clarity to the international stage. Their participation reflects the scale of IMA’s International Fellowship: over 50 senior doctors across 15 countries and more than 36 specialties, working together to restore trust in medicine.
About the Event
More than a conference, this gathering was a cross-border act of resistance. As nations struggle to reckon with the fallout of COVID-19 policy failures, this Congress provided a space to confront the coordinated misuse of medicine, science, and law.
The discussions peeled back the layers of linguistic and regulatory manipulation that allowed novel gene-based products to be marketed as traditional “vaccines.” This misclassification wasn’t a misunderstanding—it was strategic, and it laid the groundwork for a global rollout that bypassed accountability and eroded public trust.
IMA’s presence underscored what we’ve long believed: real medicine requires honest language, informed consent, and courageous leadership. That’s what we brought to Spain, and that’s what we are positioned to continue bringing to the world.
A Letter That Says What Others Won’t
One result stemming from the event was a powerful open letter, co-authored sister organizations Medicos por la Verdad, Doctors for the World, and Médicos pela Vida, and signed by IMA Senior Fellows and international allies. The letter exposes the linguistic fraud that enabled legal and medical deception—specifically, the rebranding of experimental gene-based injections as “vaccines.”
“Even before the pandemic,” the letter reads, “the appropriation of the term ‘vaccine’ was of great importance for mass manipulation.”
This deliberate shift in language allowed governments to sign sweeping contracts, suppress dissent, and present a false sense of safety to the public. The letter calls for widespread adoption of the accurate term: “mRNA Technology Platform”. This proposed new category includes not only synthetic mRNA but also lipid nanoparticles, DNA contamination, SV40, polysorbate, and other components hidden under the vaccine label.
This isn’t just about science—it’s about truth, consent, and stopping the next wave of harm.
🔗 The full letter is available at freedomdoctors.org
✍️ You can read it, share it, and sign the petition to help spread awareness.
👉 Or you can read the letter here!
IMA’s Global Fellowship in Action
Events like this are what the IMA International Fellowship Program is all about. Our doctors brought clinical experience, research clarity, and moral courage to the table, helping shape a global dialogue grounded in integrity. This wasn’t our first collaboration with Médicos por la Verdad; in 2024, IMA (then FLCCC Alliance) participated in their sister organization’s World Congress in Brazil. In a world still reckoning with the cost of silence, our fellows and partners choose to speak.
