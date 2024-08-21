Get Your FLCCC Mpox Toolbox
Monkeypox, Mpox, or Moneypox? Where does it come from? What are the risk factors, natural treatments, and the myths of the upcoming vaccines?
JUST UPDATED: Now Streaming
It’s Disinformation Playbook Time Again.
Remember Dr. Kory telling us all about the Disinformation Playbook back on March 31, 2021?
The Wednesday Night Webinar topic then was: Why is the WHO using the disinformation playbook, and your questions answered?
We’ve come a long way since then, but it definitely feels like a little bit of history repeating!
What Do You Need In Your Mpox Toolbox?
Forewarned is always forearmed, and as you’d expect the FLCCC Senior Fellows can’t wait to share with you what you need to know, and how to prepare?
Your wonderful host tonight is Dr. Kat Lindley, senior fellow, family medicine. Our brilliant special guest is Dr. Ryan Cole, senior fellow, pathology.
You know they’re going to tell you all you need to know.
Who is most at risk for Mpox?
How to avoid getting it!
How can you protect yourself, your family and friends!
There’s a lovely line in this excellent Brownstone Article, “The one real hope is that we ignore lies and empty pronouncements, refusing to bow to unfounded fear.”
We, you, all of us in our growing FLCCC Army also refuse to bow to unfounded fear.
Do they really expect the population to accept another false scamdemic? Once bitten?
