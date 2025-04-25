Find the best protein sources for strength, energy, and metabolism with this quick guide from IMA. Designed to support total body health.

You don’t need to be a bodybuilder to care about protein. Whether you’re supporting energy, mood, metabolism, or muscle strength, getting enough—and getting the right kind—makes a big difference. But with so much conflicting advice out there, it’s easy to feel stuck.

That’s why IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman created this quick-hit guide to protein sources. It’s designed to help you find clean, nutrient-dense options that support not just physical strength, but also immune health, brain function, and long-term vitality. Take a look at the free guide below to help meet your protein needs—without relying on hype or guesswork!

Download PDF: Protein Sources Guide

Animal-Based Proteins: Complete & Nutrient-Dense

Animal proteins provide all nine essential amino acids, making them ideal for muscle maintenance, tissue repair, and metabolic support.

Examples:

Chicken, turkey, beef, lamb, pork

Eggs and egg whites

Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, and aged cheeses

Seafood like salmon, tuna, sardines, shrimp, and scallops

Nutrient Highlights:

In addition to protein, these options are rich in nutrients like B vitamins, zinc, selenium, choline, iron, and omega-3 fatty acids—key players in energy production, immune support, and brain health.

Plant-Based Proteins: High in Fiber & Versatility

Most plant proteins are “incomplete,” meaning they lack one or more essential amino acids. However, with thoughtful pairings or use of complete plant proteins (like quinoa or soy), they can support full-spectrum nutrition.

Examples:

Lentils, chickpeas, black and kidney beans

Edamame, tofu, tempeh

Quinoa, buckwheat, hemp seeds, chia seeds

Nuts, seeds, oats, sprouted grain bread

Nutrient Highlights:

These proteins bring fiber, iron, magnesium, potassium, calcium, and polyphenols to the table, along with plant-based antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits.

Protein Powders: Practical Tools for Busy Days

While whole foods are ideal, protein powders can fill in gaps when you’re short on time or need a boost post-workout.

Examples:

Whey isolate and casein (complete proteins with different absorption rates)

Soy protein (complete), pea and rice protein (incomplete unless blended)

Collagen (not a complete protein but helpful for joint and skin support)

Pumpkin seed, hemp, and blended vegan powders

Quick Tips:

Choose a clean, low-sugar formula.

Rotate sources to support nutrient diversity.

Aim for 20–30g of protein per meal for optimal muscle protein synthesis.

👉 Learn more: The Health Benefits of Smoothies

Protein by Function: What to Choose & Why

🏋️ Muscle Maintenance

Look for proteins rich in leucine and all essential amino acids.

Chicken, turkey, beef

Eggs, Greek yogurt, cottage cheese

Salmon, tempeh, tofu

Sprouted grain bread

🧠 Brain & Nervous System Support

Choose proteins high in choline, B12, and omega-3s.

Eggs, salmon, sardines, shrimp

Hemp and chia seeds

Greek yogurt and cottage cheese

💪 Bone Health

Focus on calcium-rich proteins.

Dairy (Greek yogurt, cottage cheese, parmesan)

Sardines (with bones), chia seeds, tahini

Edamame, almonds, tofu

❤️ Heart Health & Inflammation

Anti-inflammatory, fiber-rich proteins can help.

Salmon, sardines, hemp, chia

Lentils, black beans, pumpkin seeds

Bonus: Combine to Complete

Plant proteins often lack one or more essential amino acids. To build a complete profile, try combinations like:

Rice + beans

Hummus + whole grain pita

Lentils + quinoa

Peanut butter + sprouted grain bread

These pairings are not just smart—they’re delicious and deeply nourishing!

Final Thoughts

Getting enough protein isn’t just about hitting macros—it’s about fueling your body with diverse, nutrient-rich foods that support everything from energy and endurance to memory and mood. Dr. Kristina Carman’s guide is designed to empower you with clarity and flexibility, whether you’re planning meals, supplementing wisely, or building strength through food.

Download the full guide to keep this resource handy in your kitchen or gym bag—and share it with someone who could use a little protein wisdom too.