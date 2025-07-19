Just this week, the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) applauded major victories for medical freedom—reaffirming the power of physicians, patients, and informed choice over coercive government mandates and unelected global bureaucracies.

At a time when Americans are demanding accountability for failed pandemic policies and looking ahead to a future where honest medicine prevails, these milestones underscore the importance of standing together for health sovereignty and continuing to put pressure on policymakers to fix the broken system and lead with Honest Medicine.

Here’s what you need to know:

DOJ Drops Prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore: A Victory for Medical Freedom and Patient Choice

In Utah, the Department of Justice dismissed all charges against Dr. Kirk Moore—a respected surgeon who faced up to 35 years in prison after he stood against coercive COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Dr. Moore was accused of destroying government-supplied vaccines and issuing vaccination cards to patients seeking to protect their autonomy.

IMA Warns: U.S. Faces Critical Deadline to Block WHO Power Grab Over Global Health Policy

Earlier this week, IMA raised the alarm that the United States had until July 19 to formally reject sweeping amendments to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) International Health Regulations (IHR)—or risk ceding control over U.S. healthcare policy to the WHO.

The amendments would have given the WHO Director-General unilateral authority to declare public health emergencies, impose policy directives on drugs and vaccines, and promote international vaccine passport systems and surveillance mechanisms—all without Congressional approval.

“This is not about collaboration—it’s about the WHO transforming itself into an unaccountable authority over national health policies,” said Dr. Lindley.

3. IMA Applauds U.S. Rejection of WHO Healthcare Policy Power-Grab

Thanks to urgent action from the Trump Administration—and in response to pressure from IMA and allied physicians—the U.S. formally rejected these amendments before the July 19 deadline.

“The WHO’s globalist playbook has no place in our nation’s healthcare,” said Dr. Lindley. “Americans cherish the doctor-patient bond and the freedom to choose our care.”

Without this action, the U.S. and other nations would have been bound under international law to follow WHO directives on a wide range of healthcare matters, from vaccines and gene therapies to censorship of so-called “misinformation.”

A Critical Week— But the Fight is Far From Over

These health policy victories reflect a powerful trend: after years of government overreach, pandemic mandates, and top-down decrees, control is shifting back to where it belongs—with doctors and patients.

At IMA, we will continue to advocate for policies that protect health sovereignty, patient autonomy, and evidence-based care—not bureaucracy.

But this work is only possible through the generous support of donors who share our vision.

