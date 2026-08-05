Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Cheryl's avatar
Cheryl
9h

I worked in healthcare 30+ years..and unfortunately have rare diseases since teenage time frame....in the last five years doctors have replaced touching the patient, talking with the patient, asking how are you, what challenges are you having...with sitting and clacking on a computer, never making eye contact, asking the dumbest questions that are none of their business, i.e. do I have a gun in the house? I am sent an email to complete online paperwork which takes nearly an hour, and the visit goes on the doctor's or ANP these days, agenda, not asking ME what I need to discuss. I now will not see a doctor if he/she is under 50...tired of spending half my "15 minute" visit educating them on my diseases. They are more interested in clicking boxes than listening to my current problems. Critical thinking is not being taught in medical schools anymore. Protocols with pharma and they walk out of the room....

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Paula's avatar
Paula
9h

This whole post had me saying, YES!, several times. My trust in the medical establishment, and doctors specifically, has almost disappeared at this point. Covid played a very big part in how I perceive interacting with medical care. The act of hearing what I have to say seems absent from all medicine- except for the FM practitioner whom I pay out of pocket to see. She actually listens to symptoms and concerns. I was dismissed whole-heartedly for years as I suffered with Hashimoto's. I was told by multiple family practitioners, several endocrinologists and OB-GYNs that I needed to move more, eat less, take this bp med, that anti-anxiety med. No ONE listened to me and God forbid actually touched me! "If you still have that choking feeling and you want to have your thyroid removed, give me a call" SERIOUSLY, that's all they offered. I will continue to avoid all doctors, tests and procedures other than what my FM dr recommends. I thank God every day that she came into my life. I will never stop pursuing health outside of the "system". I wish there were more doctors like you who truly care about the person more than the numbers.

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