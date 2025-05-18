Full Video

Speakers: Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Liz Mumper, Dr. Kim Biss

Join host Dr. Ryan Cole and IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Liz Mumper, and Dr. Kim Biss for a vital conversation on vaccine safety, maternal health, and why the science demands we halt mRNA shots for our most vulnerable. From increased miscarriage and myocarditis rates to fertility concerns and negative efficacy data, the evidence is clear—and it cannot be ignored any longer.

🚨 Breaking news: Just 1 day after the webinar (May 15, 2025), the Wall Street Journal reported the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and CDC are reportedly set to end mRNA vaccine recommendations for children and pregnant women. Learn more.

Despite overwhelming evidence of harm—and global consensus moving in the opposite direction—mRNA COVID shots remain on the U.S. childhood vaccination schedule. Worse, they’re still recommended for pregnant women, despite the absence of long-term safety data and mounting research pointing to increases in miscarriage, birth defects, and developmental risk.

This week’s IMA webinar brought together four of our senior fellows—Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kat Lindley, Dr. Liz Mumper, and Dr. Kim Biss—for a high-impact discussion on vaccine safety, regulatory capture, and a powerful new campaign designed to tip the scales: Smart Moms Ask.

With Robert F. Kennedy Jr. now confirmed as Secretary of HHS and new commitments underway—such as the promise to test all vaccines against placebo—the time to act is now.

As Dr. Cole put it:

“We have the right chess pieces on the board… the movement is growing more than it ever has.”

Smart Moms Ask: A Campaign to Protect Our Children

Smart Moms Ask is a nationwide campaign launched by the Independent Medical Alliance to remove the mRNA COVID-19 shot from the childhood immunization schedule and halt its use in infants, children, and pregnant women.

“Let’s just stop it now. Let’s ask moms and dads to get involved and to actually do what they do best—and that’s advocate for their kids.” — Dr. Kat Lindley

By adding your name to the petition, you’re sending a clear message to lawmakers, regulators, and public health officials: enough is enough. As the webinar guests make crystal clear, the COVID-19 mRNA injections are more dangerous than the virus itself. Join us! Make your voice heard and sign the petition today.

Learn More

Why “Smart Moms Ask” Matters Now

The political and scientific landscape is shifting. RFK Jr. has pledged to restore informed consent and transparency at HHS. The DOD has reinstated service members terminated over mandates. HHS recently announced that all vaccines will now be tested against placebo going forward—an unprecedented policy shift.

“The momentum is building and we have a wonderful opportunity—with your voices added to ours—to call for a halt to these shots.” — Dr. Ryan Cole

With all the movement at HHS and across the health landscape, there has never been a better opportunity to campaign against these harmful injections. Besides, the research has been conclusive for that the vaccine is not safe, especially for babies, teens, and pregnant mothers.

What the Science Says: Risks to Children and Babies

Here is some of the stark research findings our panel discussed:

A 620% increase in myocarditis among young men following vaccination.

Pfizer’s own trial data showing an 82% miscarriage rate .

An animal study showing ovarian reserve depletion in female offspring.

A study halted mid-trial because “one more baby with a fetal anomaly” would have made the vaccine statistically unsafe.

“It is shocking… But that’s why we’re continuing to fight.” — Dr. Kimberly Biss “No parent out there would want to take a one in a thousand chance that their child would end up paralyzed in order to prevent an illness survived by 99.9987% of kids.” — Dr. Liz Mumper

Even more shocking is the fact that there are even more data points to draw from. The above list is not cherry-picked. Plus, other countries around the world have seen the same data and many have begun acting on it.

Global Realignment: What Other Countries Already Know

Countries across Europe have restricted or withdrawn mRNA shots for young people. Switzerland no longer recommends them at all. The UK, Denmark, France, Sweden, Norway, and others have acknowledged the harm and changed course.

“Most nations have woken up. We should have led—but here we are.” — Dr. Ryan Cole

Reclaiming Informed Consent

At the heart of the Smart Moms Ask campaign is a push to restore a principle abandoned during the pandemic: true informed consent.

“There should be no coercion, no bribes, no threats of any kind that are associated with informed consent for any medical procedure—including injections.” — Dr. Liz Mumper

Mothers in particular have faced intimidation, dismissal from practices, and a culture of silence. Smart Moms Ask is equipping them to walk into clinics with knowledge—and power.

“If you feel that your physician is not giving you full informed consent, then you need to find someone else.” — Dr. Kat Lindley

As Dr. Biss makes clear during the webinar, pregnancy has never been the time for new interventions. During COVID, we saw maternity doctors recommend against eating raw fish, while at the same time they gave patients the untested and unproven mRNA shots.

Rebuilding Trust in Medicine , One Family at a Time

Years of censorship and coercion have frayed public trust. This campaign isn’t just about vaccines—it’s about rebuilding the relationship between families and medicine. Dr. Lindley shared an observation that many people have completely lost trust in medicine, to the point where they don’t even want to seek medical care.

That’s a reality none of us should hope for. Together, we can restore the doctor-patient relationship and turn the tides for health. “The hand that rocks the cradle rules the world. And it’s those mama bears who need to fight for their children,” said Dr. Cole.

The panel emphasized that reform won’t come from Washington alone—it will come from empowered parents showing up, asking questions, and refusing to be silent.

“We need to actually go to DC together. And we each go to our senator and congressman office and ask why haven’t you really said anything about this? Are you with us or not? We really need to start making them uncomfortable because the future of our children depends on it.” — Dr. Kat Lindley

What You Can Do Next

