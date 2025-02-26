Don’t miss tonight’s explosive webinar!

What happens when public health officials, the media, and Big Pharma go to bizarre lengths to censor life-saving treatments?

Join us tonight as IMA Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik hosts journalist and filmmaker John Davidson to reveal the shocking truths behind Hydroxychloroquine censorship.

Davidson’s award-winning documentary, Epidemic of Fraud, exposes the orchestrated efforts to discredit this powerful repurposed medicine and uncovers the influential powers behind the attempted takedown.

The attack on HCQ began in 2020, shortly after President Trump mentioned it as a potential solution in the early days of COVID. What followed was a coordinated disinformation campaign that escalated quickly. It started with sensationalized fake news stories (like the infamous tale of the man who ingested fish cleaner) and evolved into the publication of completely fabricated studies—all designed to discredit this powerful repurposed medicine.

Key topics include:

The Gates Foundation’s role in funding Hydroxychloroquine studies

The retraction of a pivotal Hydroxychloroquine study and its implications

Why launching an honest medical journal is crucial for medical transparency

