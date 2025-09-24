Why did it take a reformer like Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to do the simple math and find the apparent link between acetaminophen and autism? And why did HHS bury for years the study findings that presented this statistically demonstrable link?

Because the so-called ‘experts’ of the medical establishment said Tylenol was safe. And Big Pharma rode that to the bank.

Americans are not angry enough.

Yesterday’s announcement by President Trump and HHS Secretary Kennedy was astonishing: studies clearly demonstrate that unborn children whose mothers use acetaminophen (Tylenol) during pregnancy, or who receive it during their infancy, face a much greater risk of autism.

But this revelation is not just about autism or acetaminophen. It is about who owns the truth. For decades, government agencies and industry-aligned scientists have positioned themselves as the sole arbiters of medical “facts,” while silencing independent voices and dismissing lived experience. That model is collapsing.

And Secretary Kennedy was right on point with his admonishment of the health experts who consistently ridicule and shame women, Moms who hold opinions about what might have caused their children’s autism.

Parents are no longer content to be silenced. Physicians who stand with patients instead of corporations are no longer willing to be marginalized. And every revelation, like yesterday’s, only accelerates the crumbling of a system that has valued profits over children’s futures.

Autism has exploded nearly 400 percent in the past 22 years. That is a staggering number. Americans are angry and deserve answers. Lives have been shattered. Families have been consumed.

Could a combination of vaccines and acetaminophen be driving autism? Something is.

Yet the experts have been quick to rule out vaccines and other potential causes, even without solid scientific evidence. And anyone with a differing opinion was demonized, and, if they had a medical practice, were cancelled by the medical establishment, infused with billions in Big Pharma money.

Do not be surprised if the makers of acetaminophen respond not with warnings and limits on their product, but rather by producing data and paid ‘experts’ that counter the narrative and seek to protect their 10 billion dollar industry.

Yesterday, President Trump pointed out that Amish communities that choose to avoid using vaccines and drugs like infant Tylenol also have no autism. None. Zero. That alone is an indictment of the healthcare establishment and Big Pharma’s experts.

But Big Pharma has succeeded in getting America hooked on prescription drugs. Nearly 7 in 10 Americans have taken at least one prescription drug in the past year. Don’t expect Big Pharma to release its claws from Americans’ pocketbooks, at least not lightly.

America also has the highest rates of chronic illness. Are the two correlated? Big Pharma and the medical establishment forcefully argue that they are not. Independent doctors who point out the obvious are constantly under attack.

This must end, and end now.

Kennedy himself proclaimed yesterday that “this administration is determined to look at everything—the environment, vaccines, food supply, parenting methods, water, and air—as potential contributors to the autism epidemic. Everything is on the table. We are committed to an honest and thorough investigation, free from political influence and industry pressure.” RFK Jr. has mobilized the CDC, NIH, and all of HHS to share information and collaborate on additional research.

However, the pharmaceutical industry is the most significant contributor of campaign cash to Congress. That ensures they will have allies in high places, allies that will call RFK Jr. before congressional hearings and pressure the Administration to rein him in.

The 2026 elections need to be about eliminating drug money from our politics. Run them all out of the office—every last one of them.

The announcement yesterday from President Trump and Secretary Kennedy is yet another step in removing the healthcare untouchables from our healthcare. It started with the COVID mandates and the subsequent vaccine injury of millions. It continues with revelations that Autism’s causes may be sitting right in your home medicine cabinet, endorsed by smiling industry experts who profit from America’s misery.

It is time to reevaluate who is a trusted voice and who is driven by something other than your health. Control your own healthcare decisions. Consult with a doctor who truly has your individualized best interests in mind.

As independent doctors, we have some knowledge of that. We have been fighting for reform and have the scars to prove it. But we will not stop until every American can trust their healthcare system again.

