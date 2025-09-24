Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ely's avatar
Ely
3h

In all my years (52) of seeing patients, I never heard the acetaminophen link, but there is one thing I was told over and over again by patients: within 24 to 48 hours after receiving the MMR vaccine, their child's behaviour changed including ceasing communication. The vaccine link is so obvious. But instead of tackling the big issue head-on, Trump dances around it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Big E's avatar
Big E
1h

We hope you will listen to Trump’s full HHS press conference on autism, but especially the part that starts 02:51 from the end. This does not give us much hope for vaccine honesty, especially regarding mRNA platform shots such as COVID-19:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4gvLvSKhXQY&pp=0gcJCRsBo7VqN5tD

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture