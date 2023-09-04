After everything Dr. Marik and Dr. Kory, Dr. Bowden, Dr. Apter, Dr. Littell, Dr. Cole, Dr. McCullough, Dr. Meduri, Dr. Nass, Dr. Berkowitz, Dr. Varon, Dr. Turner, Dr. Apter, and so many other brave medical professionals have been through for three years, they refuse to back down.

Their supporters cherish these doctors for being willing to continue the fight. The doctors themselves carry on not because they like the confrontation, but because they know this is about more than their own careers and reputations. If they give in, the same thing could happen to thousands of others for years to come.

Staying silent in the face of this bullying and persecution would send a chilling message across the world that censoring doctors is not only acceptable but a precedent moving forward. It could be the beginning of the end of responsible medicine. It could impinge on all our freedom.

And so, at great cost to their finances, reputations, and sanity, they persevere.

Last week, a Superior Court judge in Washington heard arguments in a lawsuit brought by four doctors who allege their state’s medical licensing commission illegally adopted a COVID-19 misinformation policy and violated their constitutional right to freedom of speech.

In August, Dr. Meryl Nass filed suit against the Maine Board of Licensure in Medicine and its individual members, alleging the board violated her First Amendment rights and her rights under the Maine Constitution.

On September 1, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court’s ruling that “sovereign immunity” protects the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from any wrongdoing or harm in the Apter et al case.

Supporters around the world recognize and appreciate the valor of these doctors.

“Fighting the good fight is seldom without suffering but always with great reward,” said Catie on Substack. “So many are behind you both, as with all FLCCC and ‘dissident" doctors’… Please let us know how we can help fight this abject evil. God be with the FLCCC and all on the side of truth.”

“Stand your ground,” said Mtone. “You are on the right side of history.”

“We have truth and justice on our side,” said Steve. “Let's carry on our campaign for sustainable healthcare protocols.”

All the way from Australia came a letter of support for Dr. Kory from Senator Malcolm Roberts. “Many leading health practitioners in Australia are alarmed that the ABIM would consider applying disciplinary action against Dr. Kory, who had the gumption to challenge protocols offering less effective outcomes in conjunction with far higher risk profiles,” the senator wrote.

“Dr. Kory has demonstrated care for patients, competence, integrity, and courage. I respectfully request that ABIM reconsider imposing any disciplinary sanction on Dr. Kory for exercising his right to freedom of speech and offering his views based on extensive independent research and his deep knowledge acquired through the exercise of his profession.”

“It’s not going to age well.”

As reported in the Epoch Times, Dr. John Littell’s very public issue with the American Board of Family Medicine also received wide public support, including nearly half a million dollars raised to fund his legal defense.

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo also voiced support for Dr. Littell. “What they’re doing is being a bully,” he said in an interview with The Floridian. “It’s not going to age well. “I read the letter from the Board, and it’s dripping with political animosity.” Both Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) and Dr. Littell's congresswoman, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-Fla.) sent letters in his defense to the board, Dr. Littell said.

Dr. Thomas Rohde wrote to FLCCC to suggest an alternative credentialing board to the ABIM — the National Board of Physicians and Surgeons (NBPAS). “Fighting the establishment ABIM is a good endeavor, as shutting them down would remove the stranglehold they have on all ‘member’ physicians,” wrote Dr. Rohde. “This would remove the FEAR of utilizing our education and experience to help our patients rather than follow a prescribed cookbook recipe forced on us by the ‘board’. But you must have a huge pot of funds to do so as they have lots of lawyers and lots of money extorted from physician members over the years!”

Steven Fowkes was thinking along the same lines, asking “Is there an alliance that FLCCC doctors can forge with any existing medical society? Or is there a need to form a new medical society? This is the strategy that accompanies direct challenges to medically unethical board decisions based on deviations from the mediocrity of the standard of care.”

On Twitter, user Garrett Connolly had a similar vision for the future: “There will be a momentous schism in medicine within a couple of years. A group who represent true patient-centered health and a group clinging to the tired, discredited 'pill for every ill' will separate. Question is not where patients go but where doctors go?”

Alan Novacs summed it up quite nicely by pointing out that membership in the FLCCC is of far greater value than certification by ABIM.

“I’m beginning to think licensing and certifications need to become extinct as they are merely used as a way of enforcing ideological and pharmaceutical conformity,” said Margaret Anna Alice on Substack. “Just as being smeared by the mainsleeze media is now a badge of honor, so is losing your license/certification for independent, evidence-based critical thinking that exposes the lies masquerading as The $cience™.”

Just knowing there are so many other courageous upstanders throwing their support behind our work is what keeps us going. Thank you for helping us champion patient-centered care, advocate for medical autonomy and freedom, and fight for the TRUTH. This war is far from over.

Stay strong. 💪🏼

Further reading