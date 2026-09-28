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Ben Fen's avatar
Ben Fen
Sep 28Edited

Unfortunately, modern medical schools select for, and turn out, MDs that are essentially glorified drug reps.

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Margaret Allison's avatar
Margaret Allison
Sep 28

….”history shows that the line between helping and harming can be much thinner than we think.” Thank you, Dr. Varon! I well remember the days of glucose control on post-op heart surgery patients! I followed the protocol. I like “humility “ as a way to admit what medicine is doing is wrong. So sad there are still people who took the jabs think they worked. Keep working for the good of the patients! “Do no harm!” I so appreciate all you at IMA for what you are doing. I wish I were rich and could have more paid subscriptions!!

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