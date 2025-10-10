The State of the Movement: Building a Future of Honest Medicine

Host: Dr. Clayton Baker Guests: Jeffrey Tucker, Michael Kane

The medical freedom movement has come a long way—but where is it headed next? As censorship cracks and truth finds new ground, leaders across the nation are asking how to turn resistance into rebuilding. Host Dr. Clayton Baker, IMA Senior Fellow, brings together two powerhouse voices shaping the future of honest medicine: Jeffrey Tucker, president of the Brownstone Institute, and Michael Kane, Director of Advocacy for Children’s Health Defense. Together, they’ll tackle the big questions—how to unify a movement fractured by censorship and fear, how to support those overlooked and injured by a corrupt system, and how to build a medical model rooted in ethics, transparency, and courage. Don’t miss this forward-looking conversation about what’s next for freedom, truth, and the future of healthcare.

After years of censorship, fragmentation, and uphill battles, the medical freedom movement is entering a new era—one marked by reflection, collaboration, and cautious optimism.

In this week’s webinar, host Dr. Clayton Baker was joined by Michael Kane, Director of Advocacy for Children’s Health Defense, and Jeffrey Tucker, Founder and President of the Brownstone Institute. Together, they looked at how far the movement has come and what’s next in the fight to restore honesty and integrity to medicine.

“We’re streaming live tonight on multiple platforms, including YouTube, after years of being censored there. So we’re especially grateful to have this conversation open and accessible.”— Dr. Clayton Baker

Meet our Guests

Dr. Clayton Baker

IMA Senior Fellow and practicing physician, Dr. Baker has been one of the movement’s clearest voices for medical ethics, informed consent, and the rebuilding of doctor-patient trust. His voice has helped shape IMA’s framework for “honest medicine”, care rooted in transparency and integrity. He is a frequent contributor to Brownstone (check out his latest titled “The Doctor Will Kill You Now“) and his book titled “The Medical Masquerade” also published by Brownstone.

Jeffrey Tucker

Founder and President of the Brownstone Institute, Jeffrey Tucker is known for his moral and economic analysis of public health overreach. Under his leadership, Brownstone has become a hub for post-pandemic reform, publishing thousands of essays, studies, and conferences on science, ethics, and freedom. Jeffrey is also a weekly contributor to the Epoch Times and his latest book is titled “Life After Lockdown“.

Michael Kane

As Director of Advocacy for Children’s Health Defense, Michael Kane has organized some of the movement’s largest policy campaigns and educational initiatives. His work continues to connect parents, legislators, and medical professionals around a common goal: accountability and freedom of choice. Kane is frequently the host of the “Good Morning CHD” show.

A Pause to Take Stock

The evening began with a sense of gratitude and momentum. Dr. Baker framed the discussion as a moment to look back—not in frustration, but in recognition of what persistence has built.

Michael Kane spoke directly to the shift in public sentiment and political will.

“We are absolutely moving from defense to offense. We now have proactive bills that are being introduced. We’re not playing defense anymore. We’re building out a whole new system of government. The people are organizing.” — Michael Kane

Jeffrey Tucker observed that the movement has evolved beyond protest—it’s building.

“What began as resistance is now reconstruction. And we’re now focused on building again from the ground up.” — Jeffrey Tucker

And Dr. Baker pointed to a recent CDC statement urging patients to consult a physician before receiving a COVID shot—something he described as a milestone.

“The CDC has actually said that for the next round of shots, people should consult with a trusted medical professional. I mean, that’s what informed consent is.” — Dr. Clayton Baker

Reclaiming Medicine

The conversation then turned toward what the speakers repeatedly called the “vocation” of medicine—something they feel has been lost to institutional thinking.

“Modern medicine has erred not in its ignorance, but in its arrogance. And honest medicine begins with humility.” — Dr. Clayton Baker

👉 Read more: The Lost Vocation of Medicine

Dr. Baker warned that the profession risks becoming hollow and technocratic if ethics are not restored:

“We’re going to get to a place where it’s all flow charts and plug and play. And that’s administration, not medicine. That’s not healing. That’s not humanity.” — Dr. Clayton Baker

Tucker emphasized that the road to reform starts with full honesty.

“You have to begin by being honest about what happened. People respond to truth. That’s where healing begins.” — Jeffrey Tucker

👉 Read more: A 500-Year Storm Just Hit Healthcare

From Conversation to Action

Both guests highlighted how their organizations are translating this mission into real-world events and movement-building.

Michael Kane invited viewers to join Children’s Health Defense’s 2025 National Conference, a gathering designed to accelerate collaboration across advocacy, law, and public health.

👉 Join the CHD 2025 Conference

Jeffrey Tucker promoted the Brownstone Institute’s 5th Annual Conference & Gala, where scholars and advocates will discuss long-term cultural and institutional renewal.

👉 Brownstone 5th Annual Conference & Gala

“This is not just a conference. This is a reunion of people who stood firm for truth, and I think it’s going to be just one of the most thrilling events.” — Jeffrey Tucker

Collaboration and Integrity

The three guests spoke openly about a shift toward real unity across institutions and expertise.

“The advocates are collaborating with the scientists, are collaborating with the clinicians, are collaborating with the researchers, the data scientists. We are working together for a common cause.” — Dr. Clayton Baker

In the final moments of the program, Dr. Baker acknowledged that the road ahead isn’t easy—but it’s no longer isolated.

“We have a puncher’s chance. And it is not a time to retreat.” — Dr. Clayton Baker

