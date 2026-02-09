Independent Medical Alliance

Teri Anglim
7h

Excellent article! Yes, I began noticing this transition 15 years ago. My PCP suddenly retired - age 58. Then the system changed and it was some kind of conglomerate and new physicians were hired. Each patient was given a couple of names to select from as their new physician - ALL had been out of residency for a couple of years. Mine seemed interested and knowledgable, but the building changed to some sort of place that looked like a Discount Tire lobby - very large.

People filled the chairs sitting quietly waiting their turn to be whisked off for bloodwork and then told to make another appointment to see the doctor.

It felt like they were herding cattle with no regard for human interaction.

Laureen
6h

Modern medicine, if you can call it medicine, now is a replica of McDonalds; 6 billion served. Get 'em in, get 'em out, get 'em gone. It is thoroughly vulgar. Same is happening in veterinary medicine as they were ignorant enough to follow the human medical model.

We need to rebuild now, longer appointment times than 15 minutes, use paper files once more, get to know our patients again and most of all, love them because that should be the foundation of medicine.

