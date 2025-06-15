The Science Behind Red Light Therapy

This week, IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole hosts a bright and timely conversation with IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Kristina Carman and Dr. Brooke Miller to explore the real science behind red light therapy. They’ll break down how light affects our cells, the potential benefits for inflammation, arthritis, energy, and even cancer support—and what’s myth versus medically meaningful.

Red light therapy (RLT) is rapidly gaining popularity, with proponents touting everything from skin rejuvenation to chronic pain relief. But is there real science behind these glowing claims, or is it just another fleeting health fad?

In this IMA webinar, Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kristina Carman, and Dr. Brooke Miller take a closer look at red light therapy, exploring what rigorous science actually supports—and what remains speculation.

This discussion couldn’t come at a more consequential time. Chronic disease rates continue to surge globally, prompting us to search for effective and sustainable health interventions. Could something as simple as exposure to the right wavelengths of light actually make a meaningful difference in people’s lives?

Perhaps a little more of the right kind of light can benefit our health far more than we dared hope! Watch the full webinar by clicking play above, or continue below for a clear summary of the key points covered by our experts.

How Red Light Therapy Works

Red light therapy, known scientifically as photobiomodulation (PBM), uses specific wavelengths of red and near-infrared (NIR) light to stimulate healing at a cellular level. Dr. Kristina Carman explained it clearly in the webinar:

“Red light therapy or RLT is a non-invasive treatment, and it uses specific wavelengths… to stimulate healing more at a cellular level.”

As we learned, there are several proven ways that red light therapy can benefit our health. These include:

Boosting Cellular Energy (ATP) Supporting Brain Function, Mood, and Memory Reducing Chronic Inflammation and Oxidative Stress

1. Boosting Cellular Energy (ATP)

At its core, red light therapy enhances mitochondrial function—the powerhouse of our cells—by increasing ATP (adenosine triphosphate) production. ATP provides energy cells need to function, heal, and regenerate.

Dr. Brooke Miller summarized this critical cellular effect:

“It affects us at the cellular level. It affects our mitochondria. It affects the energy production. It enhances the cell and the components in the cell to work more efficiently.”

Dr. Ryan Cole highlighted another key benefit of near-infrared wavelengths:

“Melatonin is one of the most powerful antioxidants in our cell… near-infrared light therapy will increase the ability of the cell to clear those reactive oxygen species.”

2. Supporting Brain Function, Mood, and Memory

Emerging studies indicate that photobiomodulation may significantly enhance cognitive functions and mood, offering support for conditions such as:

Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases

Traumatic brain injuries and stroke recovery

Depression and anxiety

Dr. Miller emphasized this neurological potential:

“Neurologic conditions—there are promising studies on neurodegenerative disorders… acute ischemic stroke, depression and anxiety. It modulates serotonin levels and endorphins.”

3. Reducing Chronic Inflammation and Oxidative Stress

Red light therapy is increasingly recognized for its ability to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress—the root cause of many chronic conditions.

Dr. Carman explained the mechanisms at play:

“Red light and near-infrared light penetrate the skin and the tissues where they are absorbed by the mitochondria… boosting ATP or your cellular energy production.”

This enhanced mitochondrial function reduces inflammatory cytokines and oxidative stress, thus helping manage chronic pain, arthritis, autoimmune disorders, and supporting skin health and healing processes.

Therapeutic Applications of Red Light Therapy

Red light therapy has been successfully applied to numerous health conditions, including:

Skin Health Pain and Inflammation Energy and Fatigue Syndromes Hair Growth

1. Skin Health

There is significant interest in the potential of red light therapy to enhance skin health and appearance—and this enthusiasm is actually well-founded by science. Dr. Carman shared:

“Using the light therapy can be really very helpful in acne, in eczema, in psoriasis.”

Additionally, research supports its use in reducing fine lines, improving skin elasticity, and enhancing wound healing.

2. Pain and Inflammation

Due to its anti-inflammatory effects, RLT is beneficial for arthritis, tendonitis, sciatica, and muscle pain.

3. Energy and Fatigue Syndromes

Conditions like fibromyalgia and chronic fatigue syndrome benefit significantly from RLT’s ability to enhance mitochondrial function and energy levels.

4. Hair Growth

Studies show positive results for androgenic alopecia, helping stimulate hair growth and scalp health.

Choosing the Right Red Light Therapy Device

When selecting an RLT device, our experts advised considering:

Appropriate wavelengths: 660–670 nm for skin-level therapy. 800–850 nm for joints, muscles, and deeper tissues. 1000+ nm for deeper tissue and neurological conditions.

Adequate power density (milliwatts per square centimeter).

Minimal electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation exposure.

Personal health goals (surface-level skin health versus deeper chronic conditions).

Practical Advice: Getting Started

Here’s what our experts emphasized for those just getting started with red light therapy:

Start slowly: Begin with short sessions and assess tolerance.

Consistency is key: Regular, shorter sessions often yield better results.

Holistic integration: Combine red light therapy with diet, hydration, sleep, exercise, and grounding for optimal benefits.

Dr. Miller emphasized the importance of foundational health practices:

“This is just one of many things that you can do to enhance your health. But… your diet, your exercise pattern, your sleep, your sunlight exposure, vitamin D—nothing really takes the place of those.”

Red light therapy offers a scientifically supported therapeutic approach that complements both conventional medicine and holistic health practices. Its potential to enhance cellular energy, support mental health, reduce chronic inflammation, and improve overall well-being is compelling.

