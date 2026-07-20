Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Astaire Roorda, CCH's avatar
Astaire Roorda, CCH
5h

This mindset dovetails beautifully with classical homeopathy since homeopathic medicine supports our innate healing abilities.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Copernicus's avatar
Copernicus
5h

Two years ago I mentioned during a routine follow-up visit that I was experiencing more frequent tingling and numbness in my hands when I biked. My physician, very aware of the large emotional and mental load I had been carrying for some time, wisely suggested that I have a family member photograph me on my bike. He said that with the load I was carrying, he suspected that I was rolling my shoulders forward and impinging nerves.

Based on that comment, I began attending to my cycling posture. Numbness and tingling resolved. No imaging or meds necessary.

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture