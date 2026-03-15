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cat's avatar
cat
9h

This is exactly why I usually avoid seeing doctors, if I can. Many problems seem to go away on their own, and I don't want to start on the wheel that starts at "who-knows?" and ends at "treatment worse than the original problem."

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Quality Nurse's avatar
Quality Nurse
9h

Absolutely!!! After spending years in hospital quality and recently seeing a hospial-employed physician demand my 89-year old mother in law have a mammogram for no other reason then to meet the requirements for the quality measures, I know from close observations how our medical system has fallen. Quality outcomes, while slightly improved, have many exceptions that the protocols don't allow for. We have lost the art of medicine; it has become the business of medicine. Until the insurance industry and hospital megopoloies are reeled in, I'm afraid this will not change. The only hope I see is a handful of providers that are no longer participating in the insurance or hospital madness and are going to concierge medicine. If enough finally stand up to the "system", maybe then change will occur.

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