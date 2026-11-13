Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Deep Dive's avatar
Deep Dive
1h

I remember a news story during COVID where the patient had a doctor's prescription for ivermectin for COVID, but the PBM refused to fill the prescription -- potentially putting that patient closer to death. We should be able to sue PBM's who engage in this type of irresponsible behavior of over-ruling the prescription of a medical doctor.

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Robert Hunter's avatar
Robert Hunter
1h

PBMs were created to get around law's meant to reduce "or appear to" reduce drug prices. In the US it's against the law for government to negotiate with Big pharma. Yes, you have best government money can buy, made perfectly legal by the Supremes as "citizens United". Wanna buy an ambulance? Private equity bought up All the manufacturers and jacked the prices and availability

Same thing with fire trucks. You can't start to fix medicine or anything else until you get a grip on Wall Street, cut way back on corruption and have the people through their "not the government of the donor class" government control the money like they do in China. A New cancer drug, developed and tested in China "most are" sells for $10K for 9 months, AZ bought the US Rights. It's exactly the same except for the package and promotion in the US where it sells for $120/160K. Assuming you could pay your private doctor which most couldn't that would do almost nothing to fix the rotten system.

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