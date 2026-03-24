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Dr. Sircus's avatar
Dr. Sircus
15h

You do not talk about other basics like magnesium and bicarbonate. Or chlorine dioxide which one of your friends just published a book about.

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Pat Moss's avatar
Pat Moss
10h

I see podcasts regarding Astaxanthin.

Attached to a glucose lipid to get into the cancer cell. And then the cell wall is dusrupted and the cell dies. Any comment, please

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