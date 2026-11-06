Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Beverly Kapple's avatar
Beverly Kapple
18h

Already commented several days ago but this is so unethical not to let parents know!!!!!

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The Color Of Air's avatar
The Color Of Air
18h

Are we supposed to continue to trust the entire medical system when they pull stunts like this? This is big pharma's game plan to get every human on the planet injected with their toxic poisons. If I was a parent and this happened to my child I'd be spitting nails.

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