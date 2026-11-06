By Dr. Clayton Baker (published by Brownstone Institute)

I once met the surgeon general. He offered me a cigarette. –Rodney Dangerfield

Whenever I suspect that my beloved profession has finally reached rock bottom in its utter subservience to the vaccine-industrial complex, I stand corrected by the report of some new-world-record, bathyspheric descent into depravity that some new group of physicians has managed to achieve.

Independent journalist Jon Fleetwood reports that some of the largest and best-known pediatric hospitals in the United States are vaccinating thousands of children while under anesthesia for surgical procedures.

Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia – widely and unironically known as “CHOP” – has reportedly instituted a program called “Close Your Eyes, We’ll Immunize.” It involves administering flu shots to children while they are anesthetized in the operating room. Reportedly, over 2,000 children have been vaccinated for influenza while under anesthesia for surgery at CHOP. Furthermore, those responsible at CHOP are reportedly considering adding mRNA-based Covid-19 and RSV shots to the mix.

Fleetwood reports that another major American pediatric center, Children’s Hospital of Colorado (less graphically abbreviated as “CHCO”) has even outperformed CHOP in this outrage, having reportedly vaccinated over 18,000 children while under anesthesia for surgery.

Two pediatric anesthesiologists, Caroline A. Pasquariello of CHOP and Kim M. Strupp of CHCO, even published a “how to” article for replication of this program in the American Academy of Pediatrics’ AAP News.

Both clinically and ethically, “Close Your Eyes, We’ll Immunize” constitutes gross medical malpractice. Clinically, it adds entirely unnecessary and avoidable risks to the surgical care of children. Ethically, it commits numerous violations that once again demonstrate the moral degeneracy of the entire vaccine enterprise, and of the pediatric establishment, led by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which seemingly serves the vaccine-industrial complex exclusively, and at the expense of our children.

The Clinical Hazards of “Perioperative Vaccination”

Surgery and anesthesia are both inherently dangerous. The threats of airway compromise, cardiovascular failure, adverse reactions to anesthesia, infections, hemorrhage, and other complications are well known to every anesthesiologist, scrub nurse, and surgeon. Such concerns keep the good ones awake at night.

This is why, under proper practice, every effort is made in the perioperative period (the time immediately before, during, and after surgery) to minimize risk to the patient. This is why they shave and sterilize your skin before making the incision, why they don’t let you eat after midnight the night before, why they ask you so many questions preoperatively (including about allergies), and why they monitor your vital signs so closely. That is why they postpone the surgery if you arrive with a fever on the day of the procedure.

The last thing any competent and caring surgeon, scrub nurse, or anesthesiologist wants during surgery is a wild card in play. Any unnecessary risk factor that can cause harm to the patient or create confusion during the perioperative period is forbidden.

Unless, apparently, it’s a vaccine, and you’re an anesthesiologist at CHOP or CHCO.

How can vaccinating a child in the operating room cause harm perioperatively? Let us count the ways.

Postoperative fevers are a universally acknowledged problem in surgery. They can signal a dangerous infection, internal bleeding, a drug or anesthesia reaction, and more. They often require extensive evaluation to identify and treat the cause, and can extend hospital stays significantly. The workup alone for a postoperative fever can be expensive, invasive, and harmful in itself.

Vaccines frequently cause fevers, especially in children. According to one study, 8-10% of children receiving flu shots developed fevers as a result. Even if we choose a conservative rate of 5-10%, the roughly 20,000 children vaccinated during surgery at CHOP and CHCO could be expected to develop 1,000 to 2,000 completely avoidable post-operative fevers.

Anesthesia reactions are a serious and common perioperative issue with children. A large 2017 European study of severe complications of anesthesia in children found:

The incidence of perioperative severe critical events was 5·2% (95% CI 5·0-5·5) with an incidence of respiratory critical events of 3·1% (2·9-3·3). Cardiovascular instability occurred in 1·9% (1·7-2·1), with an immediate poor outcome in 5·4% (3·7-7·5) of these cases. The all-cause 30-day in-hospital mortality rate was 10 in 10 000. This was independent of type of anaesthesia… This study highlights a relatively high rate of severe critical events during the anaesthesia management of children for surgical or diagnostic procedures.

This is not complicated. When up to 1 in 1,000 children may die from complications of anesthesia, the adding of another potential complicating factor such as vaccination, which may interact with anesthesia in unknown ways and can cause acute allergic reactions and anaphylaxis, is unconscionable.

Vaccines are well-established causes of anaphylactic reactions (severe, potentially deadly allergic reactions), especially in children. What surgical team wants to deal with anaphylaxis or any other allergic reaction while operating on a child? What parent would knowingly consent to this? What sort of physician would deliberately expose tens of thousands of children to such avoidable risks?

All these legitimate concerns regarding harm to children by “perioperative vaccination” raise the question: How many peer-reviewed, randomized controlled trials have been performed demonstrating the safety of combining vaccines with anesthesia and surgery, before CHOP and CHCO did this to over 20,000 kids?

I could find zero.

The Ethical Atrocity of “Perioperative Vaccination”

While unresearched, the subject of “perioperative vaccination” has been discussed in the medical literature. For some reason, this horrible idea appears to be driven by pediatric anesthesiologists. (Incidentally, one might do well to perform a forensic accounting of possible Big Pharma infiltration of the specialty of pediatric anesthesia, perhaps starting with the good doctors at CHOP and CHCO.)

One opinion paper on the topic of perioperative vaccination, by Lin et al in 2021, states:

The effects of anesthesia and surgery on the immune response and complications associated with vaccination during the perioperative period are still poorly understood, and opinions are divided. It is important to understand the basics of immunization and common vaccinations; the potential vaccine complications in the pediatric cohort; the implications of anesthesia and surgery on the immune response; and current recommendations.

In plain English, nobody knows if it’s safe or effective. If the vaunted safety and effectiveness of this whole enterprise is “poorly understood,” how can it be that “opinions are divided?”

In ethical surgical practice, any superfluous medication, procedure, or intervention that adds to the risk of surgery is contraindicated perioperatively. Based on this, “perioperative vaccination” is unethical. Period.

Jon Fleetwood notes additional ethical concerns regarding this ill-conceived process, stating:

The hospital [CHOP] has deliberately incorporated additional injections into surgical care, then cites the time pressures of that same setting as an obstacle to discussing parental concerns. Who decided that increasing vaccination rates justified introducing another medical intervention into an already time-sensitive surgical encounter?

Are parents given enough time to investigate vaccine risks, discuss alternatives, and refuse without pressure?

Is vaccine-specific informed consent documented separately from surgical and anesthesia consent?

In other words, adding vaccination counseling to the notoriously time-constrained preoperative assessment reduces the likelihood of obtaining complete informed consent for both the surgical procedure and the vaccination. One wonders if this is intentional, at least regarding the vaccination aspect.

In short, “Perioperative vaccination” is a clinical and ethical atrocity from top to bottom.

“Perioperative Vaccination” Must Be Stopped

In the wake of Covid, it is abundantly clear that Big Pharma and the vaccine industry have no concern whatsoever for the safety of patients – especially children – nor for the ethical integrity of any corner of the medical profession. They have revealed their priorities as two: 1) to put shot after shot into arm after arm regardless of the harm caused, and 2) to utterly compromise and demoralize every specialty in the profession of medicine in service of this.

The atrocity of “perioperative vaccination” must go the way of pre-frontal lobotomy, the continued victimization of children on the altar of vaccination must be put to an end, and those responsible for this outrage should be held accountable.

And if allopathic medicine is to redeem itself from its current ethical shambles, it must entirely shed the controlling and corrupting influence of Big Pharma and the vaccine-industrial complex.