Independent Medical Alliance

Larry Kiehl
2h

This is beautifully, intelligently, and compassionately written. Thank you for being a doctor as a vocation instead of as a check-list bureaucrat treating us as products instead of as sentient beings who want to be able to trust the medical profession--clearly not blindly anymore as some unquestionable authority.

Since I never got any of the C19 jabs (and never got C19, nor the flu, nor even a cold the last five years--thanks to FLCCC.net) I'm concerned what would happen to me if I ever did need to go to the hospital. Doctors need to realize I'm not so much against them as I am the big Pharma and medical bureaucracy's power grabs over doctors writ large. And your article explains this clearly and thoroughly.

Thank you for being a beacon of light for us in the medical morass, Dr Varon.

Jerry F
2h

You are absolutely correct in your wonderful analysis. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine being worried about going to the hospital if it became necessary, but yet that is the reality. I have made it a good habit to read about remedies for all kinds of ailments using old knowledge that the Flexner Report and its demonic followers decided to hide and obscure from all of us. My primary care physician (PCP) and I have a friendly relationship of over 50 years but after Covid and her devotion to pharmaceutical solutions to issues I listen to her recommendations but absolutely do not take them ever at face value anymore. I find myself viewing her with pity that she still has admiration and respect for Fauci (the butcher) and that she was a bit upset when I criticized him during one of our recent visits. The doctor that I had always "leaned on" and trusted fully is no longer someone I view as an ally of my well being, despite the fact that we are both Christians. Don't get me wrong, I still value her knowledge but if I had a chance to find another PCP that has broken free from the corporate pharmafia terror, I would certainly consider the change.

