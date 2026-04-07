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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
18h

Treating the individual...wow, what a concept. Amen

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Big E's avatar
Big E
18h

Three cheers for Rambam and Dr. Varon for highlighting his teachings.

You may not think there’s much similarity between llamas and doctors, but watch this short video and think…

https://x.com/Yoda4ever/status/2040779026206470391

Like llamas given the chance to think about a problem, look to others for ideas, try the ideas, and then come up with a real and lasting solution, doctors could do the same — if only they were allowed to think for themselves without fear of backlash, legal repercussions, or financial loss.

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