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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
3d

Thank you for this wise and beautiful article. Your mother must have really been incredible to have raised a brave and compassionate son like you. My brothers and I lost our own mother on March 6. She had a stroke a couple of days after a relatively simple procedure. She fought for a couple days in intensive care, but it became very clear and obvious to us the point which she was ready to go. We had to decide between a feeding tube and Hospice. It was a no-brainer for us and luckily, we all agreed. She passed away peacefully at home under Hospice compassionate care. I treasure those last two days when we sat around her bedside and held her hand and thanked her for being an incredible mother. She almost made it to 101 years old. And thanks to the FLCCC, I was able to keep her healthy during Covid, (no jab!!!) even though I lived with her and had it twice myself. I had 2 extremely mild cases due to treating with ivermectin. I treated her prophylactically, and she never caught it. I’m so glad we had those last few years. My heart goes out to you and your family Dr. Varon. I am so glad your mother had peaceful and dignified final days surrounded by her family. Thank you for all that you do. I am so grateful for the I.M.A.

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SEF
3d

Thoughts and prayers are with you, Dr. Varon, on your mother's passing, and may her memory be eternal and bring you comfort. Your heartfelt piece conveys many important points. I would also like to just mention, though, that in my experience over the years, the issues on the other side of the pendulum have been highly prevalent as well, namely that (particularly for the most vulnerable and/or elderly patients) medical professionals have tended to prematurely and severely pressure patients or their families into DNR orders, underestimating the chance of a good recovery and overestimating the unpleasantness and duration of the recovery process, while too frequently providing sadly negligent care that introduces new ailments (bed sores, muscle contractures, fluid overload, hospital-borne infections, etc.) that significantly increase their suffering and probability of dying relative to their initial illness. I have seem multiple instances where families who "trusted the experts" tended to end up losing their loved in a death that was premature and often preventable. For example, the following article accurately describes the essence of what I have seen in many instances. But "seniors" are not the only victims as the article seems to imply- other vulnerable patients are often victims as well, such as those who are disabled, disadvantaged, critically ill, or otherwise not cost-effective for "the system" to save. https://nypost.com/2015/07/12/end-of-life-counselling-death-panels-are-back/

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