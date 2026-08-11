The nation’s largest network of independent doctors & healthcare professionals says the latest Fauci diary revelations demand accountability for obscuring mRNA-induced miscarriage dangers.

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA)—a coalition of independent doctors, healthcare providers, and researchers—today took the unusual step of calling for the strongest possible accountability of those government officials who downplayed and/or hid the data and increasing concerns about the COVID mRNA shot causing pregnancy miscarriages.

“Families lost children,” said Dr. Kat Lindley, IMA Fellowship Director. “Let me repeat that, families lost children as a direct result of government officials hiding information. This horror shattered families, and there must be the strongest accountability to ensure it never happens again.”

In the latest releases of the Fauci diaries, entries in late January 2021 show Dr. Fauci warning CDC Director Walensky and Surgeon General Murthy about the possibility that the second mRNA shot could cause miscarriages in pregnant women. Fauci wrote, “I asked around a bit more and another issue came up that you need to be aware of. Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester.”

Yet just days later, Fauci told the Journal of the American Medical Association there were “no red flags” regarding pregnant women. In April of 2021, Walensky said in a White House briefing that there were “no safety concerns” for pregnant women. And throughout the year, Murthy delivered speeches urging pregnant women to get the vaccine or be at “risk of bad outcomes.”

“Transparency must be at the very core of any healthcare system,” continued Dr. Lindley. “And that’s particularly true with pregnant women, who are among the most medically vulnerable patients. On this score, government healthcare receives the lowest of failing grades.”

During COVID, multiple studies demonstrated elevated rates of pregnancies ending in stillbirth, along with increased reports of unusual bleeding and other menstrual cycle issues among women who had received the mRNA shot.

The Independent Medical Alliance doctors were among those who fought back against censorship and threats from the medical establishment and instead raised alarms about the harms doctors were seeing from the mRNA shot.