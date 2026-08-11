Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
4h

You didn’t need to be a genius or healthcare provider to observe the death and destruction within the walls of the hospital. The janitor knew , the ward clerks knew , the phlebotomists knew…. They saw trends . It’s too late once you accumulate data …. The data is in and still the ACOG wants every pregnant woman jabbed. 😡

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Trish's avatar
Trish
4h

How do they sleep at night knowing what they did?

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