Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Karma's avatar
Karma
1h

Thank God……… it’s time for common sense to prevail in medicine, once again. Let’s pray this is only the beginning of people waking up.

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Elizabeth Mumper's avatar
Elizabeth Mumper
1h

I am very grateful to my colleague Bobby Kennedy for his Herculean efforts to bring vaccine safety issues front and center.

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