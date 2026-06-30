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jwemd's avatar
jwemd
1h

There are still a few of us out here doing "house calls" as part of direct-patient-care model practices, the new name for "old time medicine" where the patients were friends and like part of the family. I think the number is slowly increasing, but today's physicians are not trained as such, and that change may be a long way from acceptance/the norm.

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Jeff Johnson's avatar
Jeff Johnson
3h

"Before medicine became centralized, corporatized, and protocol-driven, care was deeply human. It was relational. It was local. It was personal. The sick person was not a chart or a claim. They were a neighbor, a mother, a father, a child, a parishioner, a farmer, a friend." Amen.

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