By Dr. Joseph Varon (published by Brownstone Institute)

Periodically, the public faces a new microbial threat. The pattern is consistent: a tragic death or cluster of illnesses emerges, prompting newsrooms to employ dramatic language such as “deadly virus,” “mysterious outbreak,” and “health officials concerned.” Social media further amplifies public fear. Public health agencies issue cautious statements, which journalists often reframe in alarmist terms. Within days, individuals previously unfamiliar with the terminology may become convinced that a civilization-ending epidemic is imminent. This month, it is hantavirus. Just turn on your TV sets and watch the number of newscasts depicting this “new illness.”

For most Americans, hantavirus is not a new disease. It has existed for decades, particularly in rural areas where rodent exposure is common. Physicians, especially those in pulmonary and critical care medicine, have known about hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS) since the 1990s, when a cluster of severe respiratory illnesses in the American Southwest led investigators to identify the Sin Nombre virus carried by deer mice. Since that time, the total number of confirmed cases in the United States has remained extraordinarily small. According to CDC data, the cumulative number of cases over more than three decades nationwide barely exceeds 1,000. This fact alone should prompt a reassessment of the emotional tone characterizing the current media coverage.

A disease responsible for approximately one thousand confirmed cases over three decades in a population exceeding 330 million does not constitute an existential societal threat. It is neither comparable to Covid-19 nor does it justify widespread public alarm. However, contemporary media systems are structurally ill-equipped to present rare infectious diseases in proportionate terms. Fear increases engagement, which in turn drives revenue, and dramatic narratives consistently overshadow measured epidemiological analysis.

As a clinician, I do not mean to suggest that hantavirus should be ignored. Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome can indeed be severe. Mortality rates in hospitalized patients may approach 30–40% in some series, particularly when diagnosis is delayed. Patients may present with fever, myalgias, cough, and rapidly progressive respiratory failure. Intensive care physicians who have treated true HPS cases understand how devastating the illness can become. But severity is not the same thing as prevalence. A disease can be both dangerous and exceedingly uncommon.

Contemporary public discourse frequently fails to differentiate between these two concepts. This distinction matters because exaggerated risk perception carries consequences of its own. Constant fear messaging changes human behavior, distorts policy priorities, and damages public trust. After Covid-19, one might assume society would have learned the importance of measured communication. Instead, many institutions appear trapped in a perpetual cycle of alarmism. Every unusual pathogen is immediately framed through the lens of catastrophe. Every isolated event becomes a potential “emerging crisis.” The result is a population psychologically conditioned to interpret uncertainty as imminent disaster.

The irony is that the actual preventive measures for hantavirus are remarkably mundane and have been known for decades. Avoid rodent infestations. Use gloves and a mask when cleaning heavily contaminated enclosed spaces, such as sheds or cabins. Ventilate areas before sweeping droppings. Seal food containers. Maintain sanitation. These are practical environmental hygiene recommendations, not civilization-altering mandates. There is no evidence-based justification for widespread public panic.

One of the more troubling aspects of the current cycle is how headlines often omit the denominator context. A report may announce a “confirmed hantavirus death” without mentioning that such events remain extraordinarily rare. Human psychology tends to misinterpret isolated dramatic stories. People do not naturally think in epidemiologic denominators. They think emotionally. Hearing about a healthy individual dying from a rare infection triggers availability bias, causing the public to overestimate the likelihood of similar outcomes. Journalists are aware of this phenomenon, and public health communicators should also recognize its implications.

A responsible framework would contextualize risk comparatively. Americans are vastly more likely to die from cardiovascular disease, obesity-related complications, diabetes, opioid overdoses, influenza, alcohol-related disease, or ordinary motor vehicle accidents than from hantavirus. Yet none of those realities generate the same intensity of breaking-news theatrics because they lack novelty. Chronic killers are epidemiologically important but emotionally boring. Rare pathogens, on the other hand, create compelling television.

The post-Covid-19 era has also produced another phenomenon: institutional incentive drift. Public health visibility became culturally and politically powerful during the pandemic. Consequently, there is now a tendency to frame many infectious disease stories with elevated urgency even when the underlying data does not justify it. Agencies understandably wish to maintain vigilance, but vigilance and panic are not synonymous. When every event is treated as potentially catastrophic, credibility gradually erodes. Eventually, the public stops distinguishing between legitimate emergencies and media-manufactured anxiety. That erosion of trust may become one of the most damaging long-term public health consequences of the last several years.

The psychology of fear deserves special attention here. Fear is biologically adaptive in acute emergencies, but chronic societal fear is profoundly corrosive. Continuous exposure to alarming narratives increases stress hormones, worsens anxiety disorders, and contributes to emotional exhaustion. During Covid, millions of people lived in prolonged states of hypervigilance. Some continue to do so years later. A society repeatedly trained to fear invisible threats eventually begins to interpret ordinary life itself as dangerous.

This has downstream effects on social cohesion, education, commerce, and even medical decision-making. Patients exposed to constant fear messaging may demand unnecessary testing, avoid routine activities, or develop distorted perceptions of personal risk. Physicians increasingly encounter individuals whose understanding of disease prevalence is shaped more by social media algorithms than by actual epidemiology. Such practices do not constitute effective public health communication; rather, they contribute to mass psychological conditioning.

Historically, infectious diseases were communicated differently. In earlier eras of medicine, physicians often served as stabilizing figures, calming unnecessary panic while addressing legitimate threats. The modern media environment has reversed that balance. Emotion now spreads faster than data. Nuance disappears within character limits and headline culture. A sober epidemiologist explaining relative risk simply cannot compete with a dramatic chyron announcing a “deadly virus spreading concern.”

The hantavirus discussion also exposes an uncomfortable reality: many people no longer trust institutions to provide proportionate information. That distrust did not emerge spontaneously. It was built through years of contradictory messaging, exaggerated projections, censorship controversies, and policy reversals during Covid. Once credibility is damaged, every subsequent warning is filtered through skepticism. Ironically, exaggerated communication about low-probability events may weaken public responsiveness when truly dangerous threats eventually emerge. Once lost, institutional trust is challenging to restore.

Another overlooked issue is how rare infectious diseases are politicized almost immediately. Modern discourse tends to divide into two equally unhelpful camps. One side catastrophizes every pathogen. The other reflexively dismisses all public health messaging. Both reactions abandon nuance. Serious medicine requires the ability to assess threats proportionally rather than emotionally or ideologically.

Hantavirus should be approached scientifically. Clinicians practicing in endemic regions should recognize the syndrome. Public health agencies should monitor rodent populations and educate the public about prevention. Researchers should continue studying viral ecology, transmission patterns, and supportive treatment strategies. None of these actions requires panic, censorship, or media hysteria. The challenge is that fear itself has become institutionalized. Modern communication systems reward maximal emotional engagement. Calmness rarely trends. Catastrophe always does.

Even terminology contributes to this effect. Phrases like “deadly virus” are technically accurate but practically misleading when stripped of prevalence data. By that standard, lightning strikes, shark attacks, and bee sting anaphylaxis are also deadly. The key question is not whether something can kill, but how likely it is to affect the average individual. Public health without a denominator context becomes little more than emotional theater.

There is also an important sociological aspect to these recurring panic cycles. Humans possess an ancient instinct to gather around perceived threats. Collective fear creates social cohesion, at least temporarily. Media ecosystems exploit this tendency. Shared anxiety generates attention, engagement, and tribal identity. During Covid, fear became not only a public health issue but also a cultural currency. In many ways, society has not yet psychologically exited that framework. As a result, every emerging pathogen is subconsciously interpreted through unresolved pandemic trauma.

This matters because societies governed primarily through fear eventually become irrational. Rational societies tolerate uncertainty. They contextualize risk. They recognize that life contains unavoidable hazards and that not every danger requires maximal intervention. Fear-driven societies, by contrast, demand constant reassurance, perpetual surveillance, and increasingly intrusive responses to even low-probability threats. The medical profession should resist this transformation rather than accelerate it.

Another important dimension of the hantavirus narrative is the increasingly blurred line between awareness and amplification. Public health awareness is legitimate and necessary. Physicians should recognize unusual syndromes. Laboratories should maintain diagnostic capability. Rural populations should understand how they are exposed to rodents. But awareness becomes amplification when communication loses proportionality and begins to imply a generalized societal threat that does not meaningfully exist. Although this distinction may seem subtle, it remains critically important.

During the Covid-19 era, many institutions adopted communication strategies that maximized compliance through emotional urgency. Some of those decisions were understandable during the chaotic early phase of a novel outbreak. However, emergency communication styles have now become normalized even for diseases that do not remotely approach pandemic potential. Once societies become accustomed to perpetual emergency framing, it becomes difficult to return to ordinary risk tolerance.

This creates what might be called “background epidemic psychology,” a state in which populations remain continuously primed for the next catastrophe. Every unusual infection, every zoonotic spillover, every isolated death becomes psychologically magnified. The public begins to live in anticipation of disaster rather than in a realistic assessment of its probability. Paradoxically, this dynamic may undermine rather than foster societal resilience.

Human beings are remarkably adaptable when provided truthful information and clear context. Most people can understand that a disease may be serious yet rare. They can comprehend that preventive hygiene measures are reasonable without believing civilization is under threat. But when institutions repeatedly present information through emotionally charged narratives, the public eventually oscillates between panic and apathy.

Neither response is healthy. We are already seeing signs of this fatigue. Many Americans now respond to headlines about infectious diseases with either exaggerated fear or immediate dismissal. The middle ground, rational vigilance, has eroded. That erosion is dangerous because mature public health systems depend upon public trust, and trust depends upon credibility. Credibility, in turn, depends upon proportionality.

The physician’s role should therefore include not only diagnosing disease but also preventing unnecessary societal anxiety. Medicine has always involved reassurance. A good clinician does not merely identify pathology; he or she contextualizes it. When a patient presents with chest pain, physicians do not immediately announce imminent death before gathering data. They evaluate probability, communicate honestly, and avoid unnecessary panic while remaining attentive to danger. Public health should operate under the same principles. Contemporary media environments seldom incentivize restraint.

The economics of contemporary journalism strongly favor emotional escalation. A headline reading “Rare Rodent-Borne Virus Causes Isolated Fatality” will generate little engagement. A headline proclaiming “Deadly Virus Sparks Concern” spreads rapidly across social media platforms. Fear has become monetized. Algorithms preferentially amplify emotionally activating content because outrage and anxiety sustain user attention. In this environment, nuanced epidemiology is at a commercial disadvantage.

This problem extends beyond hantavirus. We have seen similar cycles involving monkeypox, avian influenza, “mystery illnesses,” and countless other infectious threats. Some ultimately prove clinically important; many do not. Yet the communication pattern remains remarkably consistent: dramatic introduction, speculative escalation, viral dissemination, and eventual public exhaustion once the predicted catastrophe fails to materialize. Over time, this cycle impairs society’s collective ability to assess risk accurately.

A civilization unable to distinguish between low-probability events and genuine systemic threats becomes emotionally unstable. Such societies become vulnerable to manipulation, reactionary policymaking, and chronic distrust. Public health communication should strengthen resilience, not undermine it.

Perhaps the deeper issue is cultural. Modern society increasingly struggles with uncertainty itself. We seek absolute safety in a world where absolute safety does not exist. Infectious diseases, environmental risks, accidents, and biological unpredictability are inseparable from human existence. Mature societies recognize this reality without descending into fatalism or hysteria.

Hantavirus is real. It can be severe. It deserves scientific respect. But it also remains extraordinarily uncommon. Both statements are simultaneously true. This nuance is frequently absent from contemporary public discourse. If there is a lesson from the current hantavirus hype, it is not simply that the media exaggerates risk. It is that societies must relearn proportional thinking. Public health should inform, not terrify. Physicians should educate, not inflame. Journalists should contextualize, not sensationalize. And the public should demand data, not drama. While fear may temporarily capture public attention, sustained societal stability depends upon trust.

The real lesson is not about rodents. It is about us.