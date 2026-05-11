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Yusuf JP Saleeby MD's avatar
Yusuf JP Saleeby MD
11h

I hope the masses understand that those behind the scenes, the sociopaths responsible for the last ‘‘pandemic’’ are not trying to fool us again with COVID 2.0. Be smart, stay informed and don’t succumb to the propaganda that legacy media dishes out. Stay tuned to this Substack and my Substack, IMA, and others that feed legitimate and honest medicine and information.

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Big E's avatar
Big E
11h

We keep hearing "tested positive for" or "tested mildly for"...hantavirus (or whatever).

False positives, false negatives, and fakery predominated the COVID era. What methods are being used to confirm hantavirus positives or mild positives? Are the tests valid? Are ham sandwiches and cantaloupes also testing positive for hantavirus? What exactly is the science behind these declarations of positive tests?

Inquiring minds want to know...

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