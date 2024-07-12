Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Surak's avatar
Surak
Jul 12

This charmingly naive essay would have made a lot of sense in 2020, some sense in 2021, and a little sense in 2022. Now there are over 37 thousand jab deaths according to VAERS, which by my 17-to-1 calculation implies over 600 thousand real life jab deaths. That includes my father, a jab victim after a stroke and 2 years of paralysis. Still my sister swears by the jabs, which damaged her own son's heart. She would literally rather watch her family die rather than think for herself. They hate us for thinking for ourselves. My sister once told me, "I would rather be told everything is going to be alright, even if it's not really true!" There is no reasoning with such people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
22 replies
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Jul 12

True story today … New patient, 78 yr old profuse yeast dermatitis everywhere for one year she tells me …. In all girl parts and including belly roll( pannus ) , groin …. Any crack or roll you can imagine with fissures . Diabetes last 2 yrs . I asked her how many Covid vaccination… SIX 6 yes 6!!! I explained immunosuppression blah blah … “ I get another in the fall , my doctor loves them for the elderly. “ I gave her scripts and a piece of my polite mind . I will see her back in 3 weeks I hope or the feds will come knocking. I’m so sick of the side effects . Cancer , dermatologic stuff and miscarriages was the theme this week… if I didn’t have my faith 🙏 , I would drink 🍹 . I am also grateful for the ability to vent to like minded folks and friends here . Jenna thanks for your humor on such a dark topic .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
17 replies
88 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture