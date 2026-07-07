✍️ By Lynne Kristensen, IMA Senior Director of Communications & International Fellowship Program

By the early 20th century, American medicine had a problem it could no longer ignore.

The country had medical schools, professional societies, hospitals, licensing boards, and scientific discoveries that were changing the practice of medicine. Yet medical education was still inconsistent. Some schools required serious study and clinical training. Others offered a much leaner path to a medical degree. Admission standards varied widely. Laboratory training was uneven and gaining essential clinical experience was not guaranteed.

Patients had reason to want better.

Medicine needed higher standards. It needed better-trained physicians in schools that could teach anatomy, pathology, chemistry, physiology, bacteriology, and bedside care with seriousness and discipline.

Then came the Flexner Report.

Published in 1910 by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, Abraham Flexner’s report became one of the most influential documents in the history of American medical education. Flexner visited medical schools throughout the United States and Canada and judged them by a model rooted in university-based science, laboratory training, hospital access, and rigorous admissions. [1]

The report helped change American medicine.

It also narrowed it.

That is why the Flexner Report matters so much in IMA’s Medicine at 250 Years project. It is not a simple story of good or bad. It is a turning point that brought needed reform while also helping define which forms of medicine would be considered legitimate, which schools would survive, and which voices would be pushed to the margins.

A System in Need of Reform

Before Flexner, medical education in America was widely fragmented.

Some institutions were serious and making improvements. Others were proprietary schools that heavily relied on tuition and had limited laboratory facilities, weak clinical access or low admission requirements. Students could graduate with very different levels of preparation depending on where they trained and studied.

This was not a minor problem. The public needed physicians who were capable, disciplined, and grounded in science. A medical degree needed to mean something.

Flexner’s report called out poor training with unusual bluntness. He argued that medical schools should be connected to universities, equipped with laboratories, supported by hospitals, and rooted in modern scientific study. The model he favored was influenced by institutions such as Johns Hopkins, which emphasized research, clinical training, and laboratory science. [2]

From one perspective, this was a necessary correction.

Medicine could not remain loose, unstable, and vulnerable to undertrained practitioners. Patients deserved better. The country needed a stronger educational foundation for physicians.

That is the part of the Flexner story that should be acknowledged honestly.

The Power to Define Legitimate Medicine

But reform is never only about improvement. It is also about power.

The Flexner Report did more than criticize weak medical schools. It helped define what counted as proper medical education. Schools that aligned with the university-based scientific model were elevated. Schools that did not, were placed under immense pressure. Many had to close in the years that followed.

This affected a wide range of institutions. Proprietary schools were hit hard. So were schools that trained women, Black, rural, and homeopathic physicians, as well as practitioners from other medical traditions and cultures.

Some of those schools were undoubtedly weak. Some deserved scrutiny. But others served communities that were already excluded from mainstream institutions. When those schools closed, the loss was not only academic. It shaped who could become a physician and which patients would have access to doctors who understood their lives.

The impact on Black medical education was especially profound. At the time of the report, several historically Black medical schools existed. After Flexner, only Howard University College of Medicine and Meharry Medical College survived as major institutions training Black physicians. Scholars have argued that these closures had long-term consequences for the Black physician workforce and for access to care in Black communities. [3]

This is one of the most important lessons of the Flexner era.

Raising standards can protect patients. But if reform closes doors without building better pathways, it can also deepen inequality.

What Was Gained

The gains in American medicine were real.

Medical education became more rigorous. Schools improved admissions requirements. Laboratory science became more central. Clinical training expanded. Physicians were expected to understand disease through anatomy, physiology, pathology, and bacteriology. Hospitals became more closely tied to teaching.

These modifications helped build the modern physician.

They also helped medicine move away from many dangerous practices that had persisted for generations. Scientific medicine made it easier to test ideas, compare outcomes, and reject treatments that did not work. It created a stronger foundation for surgery, infectious disease care, pharmacology, diagnostics, and public health.

For patients, this mattered.

A better-trained physician could recognize patterns more accurately. A stronger medical school could teach students to observe, question, and verify. A hospital-based education and clinical experience could expose young doctors to disease in ways a lecture room alone could not.

The Flexner Report did not create modern medicine by itself. But it accelerated a movement already underway.

It helped make medicine more serious.

What Was Lost

Yet something was lost as well.

As medical education became more standardized, the definition of medicine became narrower. Scientific legitimacy increasingly flowed through approved institutions, approved methods, approved schools, and approved authorities. Approaches outside the dominant model were often dismissed together, even when some deserved further study rather than wholesale rejection.

Various schools of healing—including homeopathy, osteopathy, naturopathic medicine, botanical medicine, and eclectic medicine—were affected differently. Some claims were unsupported. Some practices were ineffective. Some were dangerous.

But some reflected important instincts that modern medicine still struggles to recover. Treat the whole person. Look for root causes. Consider nutrition, environment, structure, lifestyle, family and resilience. Respect the patient’s experience. Understand that healing is not only the suppression of symptoms.

The problem was not that science advanced.

The problem was that science was sometimes treated as if it belonged only to one system, one hierarchy, or one approved way of thinking.

True science should not fear questions. It should invite them. It should test, refine, reject, rediscover, and remain humble enough to learn from what it once dismissed.

Carnegie, Philanthropy, and Influence

The Flexner Report was commissioned by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching. That detail matters, but it should be reflected upon carefully.

While some may question his intentions for sponsoring the report, Carnegie no doubt considered its influence. Philanthropic institutions helped shape the future of medical education by defining what excellence looked like and which institutions deserved support.

After Flexner, major philanthropic organizations, including the Rockefeller-funded General Education Board, invested heavily in medical education and research. These efforts helped build modern academic medicine. They also helped concentrate authority in universities, laboratories, research hospitals, and elite institutions. [4]

That concentration had benefits. It produced better science, stronger training, and major advances.

It also meant that the future of medicine was increasingly shaped by powerful institutions rather than local communities, independent physicians, or diverse healing traditions.

This pattern still matters.

When funding, prestige, publication, policy, and institutional approval all move in the same direction, medicine can become less tolerant of independent thought. It can begin to confuse consensus with certainty. It can make it harder for physicians to question dominant assumptions, even when patients need them to.

The Independent Physician After Flexner

The Flexner era helped build the modern medical profession. But it also helped move the physician further into institutional systems.

The independent doctor did not disappear. Many continued to serve towns, families, rural communities, and urban neighborhoods with courage and dedication. But the path to legitimacy increasingly ran through centralized training, hospital affiliation, licensing structures, specialty recognition, and institutional approval.

This changed the physician’s role.

The doctor was no longer only a community steward. He was increasingly a credentialed professional within a larger system. That system could support him, but it could also constrain him.

Today, that tension has grown sharper. Physicians are more educated than ever. They have access to extraordinary tools. Yet many feel less free to practice according to conscience, judgment, and the needs of the individual patient.

The roots of American medicine remind us that a physician is not merely an agent of an institution.

A physician is entrusted with a patient, their health and their life.

Remember the Roots, Restore the Balance

The Flexner Report helped raise standards at a time when standards were needed. It pushed medical education toward scientific rigor. It helped expose weak schools and improve physician training.

Those gains should not be dismissed.

But the Flexner turning point also teaches us that reform can have unintended costs. It can centralize authority. It can narrow the field. It can close doors for communities already struggling for access. It can dismiss forms of knowledge that may contain wisdom worth studying.

The next 250 years of American medicine should not reject rigor. It should deepen it.

Real rigor requires science, but also humility. It requires evidence, but also open debate. It requires standards, but also conscience. It requires protection from fraud, but also protection for independent physicians who ask honest questions in service of their patients.

Medicine must be scientific.

It must also be free enough to keep learning.

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Source Notes