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Mary Suddath's avatar
Mary Suddath
2h

Now I understand how you worked all those shifts in a row in the ICU. It makes complete sense.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
2h

What a beautiful and spiritual essay you dedicate to those you lost in Mexico Dr. Varon. There are just no words to imagine the horror. They are remembered always as you say. Thank you for sharing your heart and Soul with us about something so very painful and personal. God bless you always.

Did your instructor make it out or did he/she stay behind in the basement?

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