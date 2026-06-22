Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kreg Kinney's avatar
Kreg Kinney
5h

I am CERTAIN that I want a doctor who is sometimes uncertain but willing to admit it and move forward accordingly

Reply
Share
Diane Haugen's avatar
Diane Haugen
3h

I'm wondering if the need for certainty is somehow related to one of the underlying causes of obsessive compulsive behavior, the need to somehow bring order to an environment perceived as chaotic. The irony is the compulsion to suppress chaos with certainty simply creates a greater chaos.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture