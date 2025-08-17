Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Deb
1h

God bless you for all you have done and continue to do for people with cancer!

Nutrition Pharmacist
1h

I think a better approach is to turn on the Vagus nerve. I disagree with blocking catecholamines with a beta blocker that shuts off inhibits CoenzymeQ10 availability usage decreasing oxygen and metabolism in mitochondria. A person with excess catecholamines needs plant foods and tea with VitaminC to calm their catecholamines, Bcomplex, VitD3/K2. Anyone taking statins, psych meds, beta blockers, diuretics, metformin needs CoQ10 if they get a cancer diagnosis and to discontinue deprescribe the mitochondrial inhibiter meds.

