Cancer treatment often succeeds—until it doesn’t.

A tumor shrinks. A scan looks clean. The patient goes home hopeful. And then… the cancer returns. But why does it come back? And sometimes more aggressive than before?

The answer lies with a small population of cells that most standard treatments ignore. Cells that don’t just survive chemotherapy and radiation but adapt and return. They’re called cancer stem cells (CSCs), and they may be the single most overlooked driver of relapse, metastasis, and mortality in cancer care today.

This is what Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Justus Hope set out to change.

Their new guide explains what cancer stem cells are, why standard therapies often fail to eliminate them, and how repurposed drugs and natural compounds—safe, affordable, and accessible—may offer patients a real chance at long-term remission.

The Cancer Epidemic: Why We’re Not Winning

“We’re currently facing a cancer epidemic. Despite billions spent and new technology, cancer rates continue to rise—up 17% in the last decade, with deaths increasing by 5%.” – Dr. Paul Marik

As Dr. Marik plainly says, despite decades of research and over $200 billion spent annually, cancer rates continue to rise:

17% increase in cancer cases over the past 10 years.

5% increase in cancer deaths despite “advancements in treatment”.

66% of patients suffer severe financial hardship due to cancer treatment costs.

Perhaps most tellingly, studies in JAMA Oncology and Future Oncology have found that many new FDA-approved cancer drugs improve survival by an average of just a few months—often as little as 3.4 months. If modern oncology is truly advancing, why aren’t we seeing meaningful progress?

One major reason is that current cancer treatments don’t target the true driver of the disease: Cancer Stem Cells.

What Are Cancer Stem Cells ?

The concept of Cancer Stem Cells was first discussed publicly by Dr. Marik early 2025 in his CHD.TV Cancer Care Update. He touched on the topic in his Cancer Care monograph as well. So what are they? And why are they so important for cancer patients and providers to understand?

CSCs are the “master” cells that give rise to the rest of the tumor. They’re not just part of the cancer—they are the cancer.

These cells:

Self-renew and multiply indefinitely

Resist chemotherapy, radiation, and immune attacks

Hide in the body and reactivate months or years later

Seed new tumors and drive metastasis

They’re often just 1% of the tumor—but they’re the 1% that matter most.

Why Chemo and Radiation Aren’t Enough

The prevailing model of cancer treatment is based on the Somatic Mutation Theory, which assumes cancer is caused by random genetic mutations leading to uncontrolled cell growth. This theory is the foundation for chemotherapy, radiation, and targeted therapies, which focus on killing rapidly dividing cells.

However, this model is deeply flawed. Cancer is not just a genetic disease—it is also a metabolic one. Research has shown:

Not all cancer cells have gene mutations.

Cancer driver mutations are often found in normal, healthy cells.

Some carcinogens don’t cause gene mutations at all.

Instead, cancer thrives due to metabolic dysfunction, relying on fermentation (Warburg Effect) rather than normal mitochondrial function. This is why traditional therapies fail—they attack fast-dividing cancer cells but ignore the real problem: CSCs.

Standard treatments target fast-dividing cells. CSCs behave differently. They:

Stay dormant to evade detection

Pump drugs out of their system

Repair their DNA quickly

Thrive in hostile, low-oxygen environments

Hijack growth signals from the immune system and surrounding tissue

Worse, some chemotherapy and radiation protocols may actually stimulate CSCs — making relapse more likely, not less.

The Tree Analogy explains this simply:

Chemotherapy and radiation cut off the leaves and branches (fast-dividing tumor cells).

But the roots (CSCs) remain untouched, allowing the cancer to regrow—often more aggressively.

If we don’t target CSCs, cancer treatment is like cutting weeds without pulling out the roots. Relapse is inevitable.

“Cancer Stem Cells are the roots of the tumor. Chemotherapy and radiation may cut down the branches, but if you don’t eliminate the roots, the cancer will grow back—often stronger than before.” — Dr. Paul Marik

The Pathways That Keep CSCs Alive

CSCs are biologically wired to survive. They rely on powerful signaling pathways that govern cell survival, repair, and replication.

Wnt/β-catenin

Hedgehog

Notch

TGF-β/SMAD

JAK/STAT

To beat CSCs, we have to interrupt these signals. The good news is: we can with repurposed drugs and extremely safe compounds that are widely available.

A New Treatment Approach: Targeting CSCs with Repurposed Drugs

“Cancer is big business. Drug development today focuses on producing expensive new agents, but these treatments often fail to provide meaningful benefits to patients. Meanwhile, some of the most effective therapies already exist—they’re just ignored because they aren’t profitable.” – Dr. Paul Marik

Conventional therapies fail to address CSCs, but recent research has identified natural compounds and repurposed drugs that effectively disrupt CSC survival pathways (Wnt, Notch, Hedgehog, NF-kB).

Dr. Marik and Dr. Hope used AI analysis to determine the most effective and safest drugs for targeting CSCs:

Ivermectin – Inhibits Wnt, Notch, and Hedgehog pathways.

Curcumin – One of the most potent CSC inhibitors, affecting multiple pathways.

Mebendazole – Blocks CSC survival mechanisms.

Metformin – Reduces glucose metabolism, starving CSCs.

Resveratrol – Targets multiple CSC growth pathways.

Doxycycline – Suppresses mitochondrial function in CSCs.

EGCG (Green Tea Extract) – Inhibits CSC-related inflammatory pathways.

Sulforaphane – Detoxifies cancer cells and prevents stem cell activation.

One particularly exciting compound is Modified Citrus Pectin (MCP), which:

Blocks galectin-3, a key driver of metastasis.

Has shown 85% response rates in prostate cancer patients.

Safe, natural, and widely available.

Using these alternative therapies—either alone or as adjuncts to conventional treatment—may dramatically improve survival and reduce relapse risk.

How Patients and Clinicians Can Use This Knowledge

For those unfamiliar with this field, cancer treatment can feel overwhelming—whether you’re a doctor or a patient. To make it more accessible, here’s a concise breakdown of how Dr. Marik envisions this critical information on cancer stem cells—and Cancer Care as a whole—being used.

✅ For Patients

Educate yourself on CSCs and metabolic approaches to treatment.

Seek an integrative clinician who understands repurposed drugs and metabolic therapy .

Consider using low-cost, low-toxicity therapies to enhance standard treatments and prevent relapse.

✅ For Clinicians

Cancer Care provides a highly-referenced guide with over 2,000 studies .

Repurposed drugs can be adjunctive to chemotherapy , improving outcomes while reducing toxicity .

Integrative oncology is growing—more physicians should contribute clinical data to refine these approaches.

Cancer Treatment Must Evolve

“If we don’t rethink how we treat cancer, we will continue to see the same cycle—short-term remission, inevitable relapse, and an industry focused more on generating expensive treatments than delivering real patient benefits.” – Dr. Paul Marik

We cannot keep treating cancer the same way and expecting different results. The true key to long-term cancer survival is targeting cancer stem cells—something mainstream oncology continues to ignore.

Dr. Marik’s Cancer Care lays out the roadmap for this new, science-backed approach—one that integrates metabolic therapies, repurposed drugs, and a whole-body strategy to truly fight cancer at its roots.

Want to learn more? Cancer Care is available for free download, along with all resources from the Independent Medical Alliance. Our work is 100% donor-supported, ensuring that life-saving research remains accessible to all. If you’re able, please consider donating to help us continue this vital mission.

For even more cancer resources, have a look at the following list. Together, we will fight back the scourge of cancer where others have failed!