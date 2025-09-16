A new peer-reviewed study just confirmed what independent researchers have been warning about for over two years: the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are contaminated with foreign DNA—and not just a little.

The research, published in September 2025, found every single vial tested contained DNA fragments far above what regulators consider safe. Some vials had more than 600 times the allowable limit. Others contained something even more concerning: a powerful genetic enhancer linked to cancer, the SV40 promoter—found in Pfizer vials, but never disclosed to the public.

As our most ardent followers know, this discovery didn’t come out of nowhere. IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Jessica Rose and genomic researchers Kevin McKernan and Dr. David J. Speicher have been tracking this contamination since 2023. What was once dismissed as fringe science is now validated in black and white—with regulatory thresholds shattered and the public left in the dark.

Regulators have long set strict DNA limits for good reason: to prevent the risk of foreign DNA entering human cells, disrupting immune responses, or triggering genetic changes. But if those safety standards were clear… why were they ignored? And why, years after the first warnings, is this DNA still being found in the vials?

Quantification of residual plasmid DNA and SV40 promoter-enhancer sequences in Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna modRNA COVID-19 vaccines from Ontario, Canada. Authored by David J. Speicher, Jessica Rose & Kevin McKernan.

What the Study Found (in Plain English)

The study analyzed 32 vials from clinics in Ontario, Canada, by using Qubit fluorometry, qPCR, and Oxford Nanopore sequencing to measure both total DNA and specific genetic fragments. Residual DNA guidelines exist to prevent integration into the human genome and other unpredictable biological effects. Here’s what they uncovered:

🚨 Excess DNA in Every Dose

Pfizer vials contained 371 to 1,548 nanograms of DNA per dose… up to 153 times the FDA/WHO safety limit.

Moderna vials ranged from 1,130 to 6,280 nanograms per dose… reaching 627 times the allowable limit.

“…total DNA in all vials tested exceeded the regulatory limit for residual DNA set by the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the World Health Authorization (WHO) by 36–153-fold for Pfizer and 112–627-fold for Moderna after accounting for nonspecific binding to modRNA.” — Study Authors

🧬 SV40 Promoter Detected in Pfizer Vials

Among the DNA fragments detected was the SV40 promoter-enhancer, a gene activation sequence originally derived from Simian Virus 40—a controversial element long associated with cancer risk.

Detected in three Pfizer lots, using nanopore sequencing and SV40-targeted qPCR assays.

The sequence was not reported in Moderna samples, though the study does not explicitly confirm its absence.

🔍 What Is SV40 and Why Is It Banned from Vaccines?

SV40 refers to Simian Virus 40, a monkey virus discovered in the 1960s. While the virus itself caused controversy due to contamination in early polio vaccines, the SV40 promoter-enhancer is a different issue: it’s a synthetic DNA element used in lab experiments to forcefully activate gene expression.

Because of its association with cancer in research models, regulators have explicitly warned against its inclusion in therapeutic platforms.

🧪 What the DNA Includes:

The DNA found in this investigation were not just random DNA fragments. The plasmid DNA includes:

The full spike protein gene (from SARS-CoV-2)

SV40 promoter-enhancer (Pfizer only)—known to promote gene expression, and historically associated with tumor research

Antibiotic resistance genes (like Ampicillin resistance)

Bacterial replication origins (Ori)

T7 promoters and other regulatory elements

🧫 DNA Was Encapsulated—and Protected

Perhaps most concerning: the contaminating DNA wasn’t just floating freely. It was encapsulated inside lipid nanoparticles (LNPs). That’s the same technology used to deliver the mRNA itself. This means the DNA could be taken up by cells directly, bypassing normal immune defenses.

A Long Road to Confirm the Science

This isn’t the first time this issue was raised. In fact, this study confirms a pattern that began more than two years ago.

In early 2023, genomic researcher Kevin McKernan discovered unexplained DNA fragments in mRNA vaccine samples. Soon after, he was joined by Jessica Rose and David Speicher in testing a larger set of vials. What they found—elevated DNA and, eventually, the SV40 promoter—was ignored, downplayed, or outright censored.

Despite the backlash, they published their data, presented at conferences, and raised the alarm. Meanwhile, regulators like Australia’s TGA claimed there was no issue, citing their own internal tests.

But in 2025, this team has now delivered peer-reviewed, independently confirmed, and statistically rigorous proof.

This study isn’t a one-off. It confirms that core safety standards, like residual DNA thresholds, have not been enforced. That raises fundamental questions:

What else didn’t they test for?

What else are we just now discovering?

And why have the regulators stayed silent?

Contaminated vaccine doses aren’t theoretical anymore. They’re documented. And the implications stretch beyond risk. They strike at the credibility of a system that demanded compliance while ignoring its own rules.

IMA: Committed to Scientific Integrity

At the Independent Medical Alliance, we’ve supported this investigation from the start. When few others would listen, we elevated the work of Jessica Rose, Kevin McKernan, and others who asked the hard questions.

This new study proves they were right to ask. And it’s why we’ll keep fighting for scientific transparency, no matter how inconvenient the answers may be. For more recent studies that chip away at COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy, check the links below:

