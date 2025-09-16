Independent Medical Alliance

Andrew Devlin
1h

An honest researcher here in SC, Phillip Buckhaults, set out to prove McKernan wrong. To his astonishment and great dismay, his research proved the opposite, McKernan was right!

He greatly regrets having his whole family jabbed and has been outspoken on the dangers ever since.

Jakob Leistner
36m

I believe that these standards for contamination are actually for regular vaccines. mRNA shots were considered gene therapy until the definition of vaccine was changed. Contamination standards for lipid nanoparticle gene therapy must be much more strict given the potential of these particles to enter every cell in the body, unlike traditional vaccines.

