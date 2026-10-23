The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a national coalition of independent physicians, researchers, and clinicians, pointed to a new national survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation that shows trust in the COVID shot safety for pregnant women has plummeted, with only 39% of adults now saying they are confident COVID-19 shots are safe for people who are pregnant or trying to become pregnant, down from 53% in May 2022.

“Pregnant women were told over and over again by the CDC and others that this shot was safe, when in fact, it wasn’t safe at all,” said Independent Medical Alliance Senior Fellow Dr. Kimberly Biss, OB-GYN. “And even now, because of court ordered confusion, the CDC website is still recommending the shot for all adults, despite FDA only approving the shot for those over age 65 and high-risk young people.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s own diaries show that in late January 2021 he warned CDC Director Walensky and Surgeon General Murthy about the possibility that the second mRNA shot could cause miscarriages in pregnant women. Fauci wrote, “I asked around a bit more and another issue came up that you need to be aware of. Since many people have significant cytokines storm and fever after the 2nd dose, this theoretically could be associated with miscarriage in the 1st trimester.” Yet just days later, Fauci told the Journal of the American Medical Association there were “no red flags” regarding pregnant women. In April of 2021, Walensky said in a White House briefing that there were “no safety concerns” for pregnant women. And throughout the year, Murthy delivered speeches urging pregnant women to get the vaccine or be at “risk of bad outcomes.”

“This is what happens when government health officials hide known data and instead push an industry-driven narrative that isn’t true,” continued Dr. Biss. “It will take a long while for these institutions to rebuild trust among the American people.”

The drop in safety confidence for the COVID shot crosses party lines. KFF found confidence fell 17 points among Democrats and 15 points among Republicans since 2022. Among women ages 18 to 49, it fell from 48% to 37%.

KFF surveyed 1,328 U.S. adults online and by phone Sept. 16–21, 2026. The margin of sampling error is plus or minus 3 percentage points for the full sample. The 2022 comparison is from KFF’s Health Tracking Poll conducted May 10–19, 2022.