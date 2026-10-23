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LeftTheLeft, 45-47IsWayWorse's avatar
LeftTheLeft, 45-47IsWayWorse
3d

Hard to believe ANYONE still gets these mRNA shots, especially if pregnant but even otherwise.

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Lori Long's avatar
Lori Long
3d

Well, that’s good because it’s not safe especially for pregnant women. Vaccine hesitancy equals common sense!

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