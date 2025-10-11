Independent Medical Alliance

Margaret Steele Lorimer
3h

Great news - that I honestly can’t do much with. Every integrative medical practitioner in my area is booked solid and taking no new patients. The closest one is about 3 hours away, which is a slight obstacle if my husband needs to be seen often. The biggest factor is that it cost $600 for an initial consultation before any tests or treatments. Every office I contact, including virtual options, has a similar price tag. And insurance covers exactly $0. What will it take for integrative medicine to become an affordable option?

Brandon is not your bro
2h

DMSO / trauma oil for joint pain . Grateful.

