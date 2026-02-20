“When physicians are attacked for asking questions, reviewing evidence, or engaging in open scientific debate, that is not a defense of science, it is an attempt to shut it down.” — Dr. Joseph Varon

The Independent Medical Alliance – a coalition of independent doctors, healthcare providers, and researchers – today issued a strong response to calls from dozens of Democratic lawmakers seeking the removal of two recently appointed OB-GYNs from the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Democratic lawmakers’ letter, reported by The Hill, urges Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, to remove Dr. Adam Urato and IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kimberly Biss from ACIP.

“Healthcare should never be partisan,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, President and Chief Medical Officer of the Independent Medical Alliance. “When physicians are attacked for asking questions, reviewing evidence, or engaging in open scientific debate, that is not a defense of science, it is an attempt to shut it down.”

The signers of the congressional letter and other partisans have criticized Dr. Biss for raising concerns and encouraging continued evaluation of vaccine data related to pregnancy.

“Raising questions or advocating for ongoing review of scientific literature is the foundation of medical progress,” continued Dr. Varon. “Pregnant women, in particular, deserve the highest standard of scientific rigor. When we are discussing new or evolving medical interventions in pregnancy, careful review, transparent data analysis, and open professional dialogue are not optional. They are essential.”

“Trust is built when patients know their doctors are carefully weighing evidence, not when debate is suppressed,” said Dr. Varon. “Throughout history, consensus positions have evolved because physicians were willing to question assumptions and examine emerging data.”

“The ACIP exists to evaluate evidence, consider risk-benefit analyses, and deliberate openly about public health recommendations,” concluded Dr. Varon. “Silencing obstetricians who advocate for thorough review sends the wrong message to mothers across the country.”