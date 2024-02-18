Independent Medical Alliance

Jade Dixon
Feb 18, 2024

Re: shedding, I think I'm now grateful to places like NYC, SF, and others that barred the unvaccinated from restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, etc. It forced me to learn to entertain myself at home and protected me from shedding. Though I still have to avoid my inlaws during booster season so my menstural cycles stay regular.

steve
Feb 18, 2024

We need to expose and challenge the corrupted systems that bought more suffering to humanity since the Holocaust.

