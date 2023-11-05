Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Blackwell RN, BSN, CCM's avatar
David Blackwell RN, BSN, CCM
Nov 5, 2023

The most safe and effective strategy is to stay away from medical doctors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Denise Eagan's avatar
Denise Eagan
Nov 5, 2023

My husband recently had a medical procedure which caused him to bleed internally and also had hematuria. He had to get 4 units of blood transfused. I am a universal donor but they could not/would not allow me to donate due to time it would take to process the blood. now we have no way of knowing if the blood he received from a vaxxed donor or not. Very upsetting as neither of us has been sick at all since late 2019 as we have been taking supplements (Vit D, quercetin, Vit C, zinc, etc.) Is there a test he can take to determine if he has the vax particles (?) in his blood?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture