Here are the questions that have been on the minds of so many of you for months:

Can the “products” of an mRNA injection be transmitted (shed) from a COVID vaccinated person to another?

And can it include not only the genetically programmed spike protein product, but also the lipid nanoparticle (LNP) containing the mRNA that is in the injections as well as naked mRNA that can be released from the LNP?

The frightening answer is, “YES.”

On Wednesday’s FLCCC Weekly Webinar, host Betsy Ashton was joined by Dr. Pierre Kory, Dr. Paul Marik and Scott Marsland, FNP-C, for an important discussion about "shedding.”

The number of patients Dr. Kory and Scott Marsland have seen in their practice who presented with symptoms pointing to possible shedding as a cause led Dr. Kory to mount an exhaustive research initiative on what is known about shedding. He wanted to know if, in the end, the phenomenon could be real.

“Shedding is not only a possibility—it is a reality,” said Dr. Kory. “These are gene therapies, not vaccines. This now has implications for nearly every human being walking the earth — vaccinated or unvaccinated.”

Read Dr. Kory’s 8-part Substack series containing his research and medical perspectives on shedding. It is essential reading for all. His slides from the webinar, which summarizes much of the crucial information in the Substack series, are HERE.

From the moment they were released in early 2021, the COVID Vaccines were heralded as the definitive answer to the pandemic. Although many had reservations, few predicted they would cause such unprecedented harm.

We have just published a new guide, 'Understanding COVID-19 Vaccines', that helps explain the mechanisms of damage, what the research shows, and reactions and side effects of this new “vaccine“ technology.

This guidebook is a distilled summary of the pivotal findings of a data analysis concerning the COVID-19 vaccines and their effects on the population, divided into these sections:

COVID Vaccine Facts

Mechanisms of Injury

Effects of COVID-19 Infection vs. Vaccine

Vaccine Immune Response

The Flaws in the COVID Vaccines

In this edition of Long (COVID) Story Short , our Dr. Been reviews a new study from researchers at Cedars-Sinai Los Angeles and Brigham and Women’s Hospital Boston.

The study demonstrates that vaccination in long COVID patients causes a “flare-up” (Dr. Been’s word) of the immune system. (The researchers used the word “aberrant” in some places.) The comparison cohort were non-infected individuals as reference and infected and recovered as comparison cohort. A compelling review.

Recently, Dr. Nathan Goodyear sat down with our own Dr. Paul Marik for a three part talk on his podcast, ‘PRACTICING with Dr. Nathan Goodyear’.

In one part, the doctors discussed 'Integrative Oncology as an Enlightened Path to Cancer Care'.

“It has been my pleasure to present Dr. Paul Marik’s amazing journey to the destination of Integrative Oncology,” said Dr. Goodyear. “The destination is itself a story…from vitamin C and sepsis through integrative medicine during the COVID-19 pandemic to the founding of the FLCCC, now to repurposed medications stepping into integrative oncology. There is no going back once you open the door of integrative cancer care.”

Also, you can read and download ‘Cancer Care’ — Dr. Marik's recent review of the use of repurposed drugs in the treatment of cancer HERE.

In a new guest post on Substack , Dr. Michael Turner reviews how the fermented soybean product “natto” benefits cholesterol, lowers blood pressure and improves cardiovascular health.

“Nattokinase has so many health benefits — particularly for the cardiovascular system — that I consider it a top 3 supplement every human being should be taking,” noted Dr. Turner. ”I take it everyday and even take it on vacations…I know, I’m a geek.”

Read ‘Eight Reasons to Love Nattokinase’ HERE.

This couple was happy to return home after they got ill with COVID on a recent trip to Greece.

While there, they were denied ivermectin even though it was available to EU citizens! You can watch their MyStory HERE.

Our Third FLCCC Educational Conference is heading to Phoenix, Arizona February 2-4, 2024!

YOU WILL WITNESS THE OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF A MIGHTY HEALTHCARE REVOLUTION— WITH THE UNSTOPPABLE FLCCC LEADING THE WAY! OUR DESTINATION IS THE FULL-ON RESTORATION OF BOTH THE ART AND SCIENCE OF MEDICINE, AND THE SACRED DOCTOR-PATIENT RELATIONSHIP. IT’S HAPPENING!

→ What Healthcare Professionals Will Experience: Together we’ll explore the science behind complex conditions like long COVID, “long vax”, cancer, and other chronic diseases, and discuss the many treatment and prevention options that exist. Through lectures, case studies, and discussions, you’ll learn from leading experts in a variety of fields, including neurology, oncology, integrative medicine, and more.

→ What Patients and Health Enthusiasts Will Experience: Gather with like-minded people from across the world, learn from leading medical experts and health freedom advocates, meet healthcare professionals, and take charge of your health and well-being!