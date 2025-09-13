On Tuesday, September 9th, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee convened at 2 p.m. ET to examine How the Corruption of Science has Impacted Public Perception and Policies Regarding Vaccines. The hearing, led by Chairman Ron Johnson, brought to light a suppressed 2020 study from Henry Ford Health System that challenges fundamental assumptions about vaccine safety in children.

The hearing centered around findings from a comprehensive vaccinated versus unvaccinated study that will be featured in an upcoming documentary film, “An Inconvenient Study,” set for release on October 3rd. The film explores how this Henry Ford Health System study was conducted, completed, and then deliberately withheld from publication when its results contradicted prevailing medical narratives. Readers can access the full study to review the methodology and findings for themselves. IMA Co-Founders Dr. Joseph Varon and Dr. Paul Marik are currently in the process of reviewing the data.

Despite its methodological rigor, the completed study was never published because the doctors involved feared the career consequences of releasing findings that directly contradicted established medical consensus and public health policy. This institutional pressure prevented the study from going through the normal peer review process, effectively burying research that could have informed crucial healthcare decisions for millions of families.

Below, we will showcase the key findings of the study, as well as highlighted clips from two expert witnesses, Aaron Siri and Dr. Toby Rogers.

The Hidden Study: What the Data Actually Shows

In 2016, journalist Del Bigtree challenged infectious disease experts to conduct the most thorough vaccinated versus unvaccinated study ever attempted. Henry Ford Health System took up the challenge, analyzing medical records from 2000 to 2016 of children enrolled from birth onward – some who received no vaccines compared to those who received one or more vaccines.

The mainstream medical establishment has long maintained that vaccines are safe and effective, with any adverse events being rare and mild. Public health officials have repeatedly stated that the benefits of vaccination far outweigh any potential risks. If these assertions were accurate, one would expect vaccinated children to show better health outcomes than their unvaccinated peers.

The Henry Ford study revealed the opposite. The data showed vaccinated children experienced significantly higher rates of chronic health conditions across multiple categories:

The study found that after 10 years, only 17% of unvaccinated children had a chronic health issue, while 57% of vaccinated children had at least one chronic health condition – often multiple conditions. This represents a 2.48 times higher likelihood of chronic health conditions in vaccinated children overall.

Rather than being published and subjected to scientific scrutiny, the completed study was shelved. As attorney Aaron Siri testified, “The only real problem with this study, and why it didn’t get submitted for publication, is that its findings did not fit the belief and the policy that vaccines are safe.”

Download PDF: Impact of Childhood Vaccination on Short and Long-Term Chronic Health Outcomes in Children: A Birth Cohort Study

Key Testimony from the Senate Hearing

Study Introduction and Significance

Aaron Siri on the Henry Ford Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Study

“In early 2020 I received a copy of the study. It showed the results of the analysis comparing children enrolled in Henry Ford from 2000 to 2016 from birth onward, who had no vaccines, compared to those who had one or more vaccines. The study was based on actual medical records, meaning, finally, a large vaccinated versus unvaccinated study using health data from a major United States health institution, something as the IOM pointed out, never existed before.”

The Absence of Safety Evidence for Childhood Vaccine Schedule

Aaron Siri on the Institute of Medicine’s Findings Regarding Childhood Vaccine Safety

“Senator, leading up to 2013 The Institute of Medicine was commissioned by the United States Department of Health and Human Services to review the entire body of existing scientific literature, to assess the safety of the CDC’s childhood schedule as a whole. HHS paid the IOM to do that after the IOM engaged in that task with a panel of multidisciplinary scientists. This, it concluded, quote, The studies designed to examine the long term effects of the cumulative number of vaccines or other aspects of the immunization schedule have not been conducted. Have not been conducted, end quote, that’s the Institute of Medicine’s finding after reviewing the entire body of scientific literature, meaning the IOM could not find an unexposed group, meaning kids that got vaccines, the childhood schedule with unvaccinated children, kids who got no vaccines, which is what you would need to assess the safety of the schedule, lacking evidence to support safety, the best the IOM could conclude was, quote, There is no evidence that the schedule is not safe, end quote.”

The Stark Health Differences Found in the Study

Aaron Siri on Chronic Health Outcomes in Vaccinated vs. Unvaccinated Children

“Overall, the study found that after 10 years, 17% of the unvaccinated children had a chronic health issue, while 57% of the vaccinated children had at least one chronic health issue, often multiple. That’s 17 versus 57%. The only real problem with this study, and why it didn’t get submitted for publication is that its findings did not fit the belief and the policy that vaccines are safe. Had it found vaccinated children were healthier, it no doubt, would have been published immediately, but because it found the opposite, it was shoved in a drawer.”

The Scale of the Autism Crisis

Dr. Toby Rogers on Daily Autism Rates and Preventable Cases

“So just to wrap up, an estimated 115,000 children develop autism every year in the United States. That means that 315 children develop autism every day in the US. Now, if Dr. Sally Ozonoff’s work is correct, and she’s at UC Davis, she shows that 88% of autism cases are characterized by regression. If she’s right, that means that 277 children regress into autism every day in the United States now. Regression suggests an acute toxic exposure, not genetics, not better awareness, an acute toxic exposure, which means that most cases of autism are preventable. Autism is not a medical or scientific mystery. We know beyond a reasonable doubt that toxicants, mostly from vaccines and about a dozen additional toxicants are causing autism. If we repeal the 1986 Bayh-Dole Act, the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act and the 2005 PREP Act, that would remove the structural incentives that created the autism epidemic and the chronic disease epidemics in this country.”

Regulatory and Scientific Capture by Pharmaceutical Interests

Dr. Toby Rogers on How Industry Controls Science and Medicine

“Thank you, Senator Johnson, for organizing this hearing. I’m so grateful for your leadership in the Senate and across America. We’re deeply indebted to you for your courage in the face of the wealthiest and most powerful industry in the history of the world. So let me explain how all this works. This is right in my wheelhouse. This is what I study. I follow the money. Autism is a political economy problem. These are all political economy problems. So let me explain how this works. Thus far, government has failed in response to the autism epidemic because of regulatory capture. Rather than protecting public health, regulators have advanced the interests of the pharmaceutical industry, that’s pretty straightforward. Science and medicine have failed in response to the autism epidemic because of epistemic capture. And what I mean by that is that the pharmaceutical industry has captured every step in the knowledge production process in science and medicine. Big Pharma controls what is studied, how it is researched and what qualifies as evidence. Now this capture permeates every level of the system. Medical textbooks and curricula are influenced by financially conflicted academics. Universities and department chairs hold substantial pharmaceutical ties. Most clinical trials are conducted by for-profit contract research organizations in China and the Third World, a large share of scientific journal articles are ghost written. The pharmaceutical industry spends over $27 billion annually on drug promotion and continuing medical education. Standards of care are authored by conflicted physicians. So from the first day of medical school to the final years of practice, doctors live inside an epistemic bubble engineered by the pharmaceutical industry to increase its profits.”

Science and Honest Medicine Must Be Restored

The Henry Ford study represents the kind of comprehensive safety research that should have been conducted decades ago before implementing widespread childhood vaccination programs. Instead of transparent scientific inquiry, we have witnessed the systematic suppression of data that challenges established policies. The testimony presented at this Senate hearing reveals not just the concerning health outcomes documented in this study, but the broader institutional failures that prevent honest scientific discourse about vaccine safety.

As Dr. Rogers testified, the problem extends beyond any single study – it encompasses a system where pharmaceutical interests have captured the very institutions meant to protect public health. Until this fundamental conflict of interest is addressed, parents and patients will continue to be denied the transparent, unbiased information they need to make informed healthcare decisions.

