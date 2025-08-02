Medical research has always been at the heart of our mission. When the COVID crisis hit—and confusion, censorship, and institutional failure left patients in the dark—we stepped forward. We published treatment guides grounded in frontline clinical experience, not bureaucratic theory.

Since then, our research has grown along with our robust network of independent scientists and senior fellows. We’ve focused on topics ignored by legacy journals and resisted by captured institutions. For years, our work was dismissed.

But that’s changing. Our studies are gaining traction, like this one on spike protein harm and this one defining post-vaccine syndrome. It’s encouraging to see this science finally reaching wider audiences. And yet, we know firsthand: important papers still get rejected for all the wrong reasons.

So we built a solution. The Journal of Independent Medicine exists to give researchers a place to publish rigorous, vital science without censorship or political interference. If your work on vaccine injury or repurposed drugs has been declined elsewhere, this is your opportunity.

Right now, we’re seeking submissions for two new special editions focused on the most underserved issues in modern medicine:

“Treating Post-Vaccine Complications” Submission Deadline: October 31, 2025 Publication Date: 2026

“Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals in the Chronic Disease Epidemic” Submission Deadline: November 30, 2025 Publication Date: 2026



Special Edition No. 1: Treating Post-Vaccine Complications

🧭 Background and Motivation

A subset of vaccinated individuals report persistent, debilitating symptoms following vaccination. This emerging condition, often referred to as Post-Acute COVID-19 Vaccination Syndrome (PACVS), is characterized by symptoms such as chronic fatigue, dysautonomia, cognitive impairment, neuropathy, and other multisystem complaints that can significantly impact quality of life.

Despite increasing reports and case series, PACVS remains under-recognized by health authorities, and its pathophysiology is not well understood. The lack of official disease recognition has created barriers to care, limited access to support services, and hindered the development of targeted therapies.

There is a pressing need for rigorous research to clarify the mechanisms, epidemiology, and optimal management strategies for post-vaccine complications. This special edition aims to address these gaps by providing a dedicated platform for high-quality, scientifically rigorous research on PACVS and related post-vaccine complications. By fostering dialogue and disseminating new findings, we hope to advance understanding, improve patient care, and inform public health policy.

🔬 Scope of the Issue

Mechanisms of Action

Insights into the immunological, neurological, and molecular pathways underlying PACVS and other post-vaccine complications.

Epidemiology and Disease Burden

Studies quantifying the prevalence, risk factors, and societal impact of PACVS and related syndromes.

Therapeutic Mechanisms and Interventions

Investigations into current and novel treatment approaches, including immunotherapies and supportive care strategies.

Clinical Trials and Case Reports

Reports of clinical experiences, trial outcomes, and detailed case studies that shed light on the clinical spectrum and management of post-vaccine complications.

Biomarkers and Diagnostics

Research on potential biomarkers for diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment response in PACVS.

📅 Submission Details

Abstract Deadline: September 30, 2025

Submission Deadline: October 31, 2025

Publication Date: 2026

Special Issue Editors: Dr. Joseph Varon & Matthew Halma

We welcome submissions that are methodologically sound, innovative, and contribute meaningfully to the field. Join us in advancing the science and care of individuals affected by post-vaccine complications.

Special Edition No. 2: Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals in the Chronic Disease Epidemic

🧭 Background and Motivation

Drug repurposing offers a promising approach to treatment. It avoids the need for expensive and time-consuming early-phase development and can leverage the existing safety record of known compounds. When feasible, repurposed drugs are often significantly less costly than novel therapeutics.

This matters. Healthcare spending in the United States now comprises 18% of GDP, totaling $4.9 trillion or $14,570 per capita, up from $294 per capita in 1968 (adjusted to $2,540 in 2023 dollars). While population aging accounts for some of this growth, cost may be mitigated through lower-cost interventions such as nutraceuticals, lifestyle modification, and drug repurposing.

This special edition solicits research on the epidemiology and treatment of chronic diseases using affordable, evidence-based approaches. We welcome submissions that explore how these strategies can reduce burden, improve outcomes, and reshape standards of care.

🔬 Scope of the Issue

Epidemiology and Disease Burden

Quantification of chronic disease prevalence and impact

Environmental and Lifestyle Factors

Contributions to disease onset, progression, and prevention

Disease Projections

Future trends and public health implications

Health Economics

Cost assessments and comparative analysis of interventions

Intervention Efficacy

Clinical trial results, observational studies, and case reports

Mechanisms of Action

How interventions work at the physiological or molecular levels

Pathophysiological Insights

Research that expands understanding of chronic disease development and progression

📅 Submission Details

Abstract Deadline: October 31, 2025

Submission Deadline: November 30, 2025

Publication Date: 2026

Special Issue Editors: Dr. Joseph Varon & Matthew Halma

We welcome submissions that are rigorous, impactful, and focused on advancing affordable solutions to the chronic disease epidemic. Whether clinical or theoretical, your work can help shape a more sustainable and practical approach to chronic care.

We’re Building a Home for Independent Science

The Journal of Independent Medicine was created to address a growing problem in medical publishing. Too many vital studies, particularly those on early treatment, vaccine injury, and repurposed medicine, are rejected not because they lack rigor, but because they challenge institutional interests.

In our inaugural year, we’ve published two issues so far, with Issue #3 arriving August 12 and a fourth scheduled to close out 2025. Across these issues, the journal has become a home for peer-reviewed, data-driven research that puts patients first and welcomes questions that many journals are unwilling to consider.

If your work dares to ask bold questions, we invite you to submit without fear! These special editions are a chance to share timely, essential research on two of the most neglected areas in medicine today.

This Work Exists Because of You 🤝

The Journal of Independent Medicine is entirely donor-funded. There are no pharmaceutical advertisers, no institutional sponsors, and no strings attached. Every published paper, every researcher supported, and every reader reached is made possible by people like you.

If you believe this kind of science matters, help us keep it alive. Your donation supports not just research, but the future of transparent, patient-first medicine.

