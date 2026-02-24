Independent Medical Alliance

Christine
19m

I’ve followed the work of IMA (formerly FLCCC) since early in the pandemic, and I’ve always appreciated that your group recognised the biological complexity of long COVID when much of the medical world was still minimising it. What feels different – and important – about this review is that it moves beyond symptom management and protocol-style approaches and really gets to the underlying systems that are breaking down.

Thank you for helping shift the conversation from “what helps a little” to “what’s actually going wrong metabolically.” For those of us living with this, that change matters.

As a patient working outside the medical system, much of my focus has been on what we can practically do about these mechanisms. The three areas you outline – metabolic support to restore fat oxidation, breathing and CO₂ regulation to improve oxygen delivery, and strategies to raise the lactate threshold – closely reflect what many of us have arrived at through lived experience.

Seeing these approaches now grounded in clear physiology is incredibly validating.

The next challenge for patients without access to specialised testing or rehabilitation is how to measure progress in everyday life. If energy metabolism is measurable in research settings, what simple markers can help us track improvement and know when thresholds are genuinely rising?

Thank you for advancing the conversation from protocols to systems, and from managing symptoms to restoring function.

This is my patient-centered take on not just long covid but all the syndromes.

https://curingcoviddiseases.substack.com/p/why-so-many-health-aware-people-are

Rayz
4h

Does anyone unvaccinated suffer with long covid? I haven’t come across it in my unvaxxed friends and I have more of those than vaxxed these days. All very lively and healthy.

My vaxxed family and friends are pooped…all the time.

