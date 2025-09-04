The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a national coalition of physicians, healthcare providers, and medical researchers, released the following statement from IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Joseph Varon regarding today’s hearing with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“Today’s Senate hearing highlighted the stark divide in healthcare reform: entrenched interests clinging to a failed status quo versus reformers’ calls for accountability and transparency that should have been heeded five years ago, when the CDC, Big Pharma, and many on Capitol Hill teamed up to silence independent doctors who dared challenge their narrative. Secretary Kennedy rightly underscored the urgent need for sweeping CDC reforms. Yet, defenders of the broken system seem intent on burying the agency’s egregious COVID missteps—including bungled testing protocols, inconsistent mask guidance, manipulated data, lack of transparency in decision-making, withheld risk information, complicity in censorship, and unwarranted surveillance of American citizens.”

“We also cannot overlook how the mRNA vaccines were expedited through approval, only to prove ineffective at preventing infection, necessitate ongoing boosters, and generate more injury claims than any other vaccine in recent history. A thorough scrutiny of the mRNA approval process is imperative, demanding a return to open discussion and evidence-driven medicine untainted by financial conflicts. Advocating for such scrutiny does not make Secretary Kennedy ‘anti-vax,’ but rather ‘pro-science.’

The American people want and deserve rigorous, unbiased reforms that prioritize their well-being over industry profits. That’s why Secretary Kennedy enjoys widespread support from families all across the nation, regardless of political party.”

Healthcare Reform – Powered by You 🤝

We’ve been working toward healthcare reform long before it made headlines. The Independent Medical Alliance brings together doctors, scientists, and advocates who believe patients should come first—and that belief is finally gaining ground.

But we can’t keep that momentum without you.

Donate today to help us protect principled, patient-centered care and push back against the forces trying to shut it down.

👉 Donate Now to Keep Healthcare Honest