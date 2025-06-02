Introducing the ‘Smart Moms Ask’ Resource Center

The Smart Moms Ask Resource Center is a new hub for parents seeking trustworthy answers about mRNA vaccines. Explore expert videos, Q&As, and tools to support informed consent and protect your family’s health.

The Smart Moms Ask Resource Center features:

A place to ask your own questions directly to medical experts

A growing collection of expert videos from IMA Senior Fellows who oppose these shots for kids and pregnancy

A detailed Q&A guide with facts every parent deserves before making a medical decision

Direct links to webinars we’ve hosted on vaccine safety, informed consent, and more

From the ‘Cancer Care’ Frontline

As cancer rates continue to rise, there’s never been a better moment for innovative approaches to treatment. In this webinar, Cancer Care author and IMA Co-Founder Dr. Paul Marik is joined by integrative physician and IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Mollie James to discuss what’s working—and what’s not—in this exciting era of cancer innovations. Dr. Marik also reviews updates to Approach to Repurposed Drugs for Cancer

The Potential Harm of Over-Screening for Cancers

Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby, IMA Senior Fellow and creator of Whole Body Health, looks at the negative effects of (over) screening for various cancers.

More harm may come from Allopathic over screening for cancers. Over diagnosis and exposure to harmful interventions…”—Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby

The Fear and Profit Behind Medical Imaging Tests

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Scott Jensen breaks down the potential conflict of interest behind highly profitable and recurring medical imaging tests.

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Jordan Vaughn Warns of the Dangers of the mRNA COVID Shots

HHS Cancels Lucrative Bird Flu Vaccine Contract (with Moderna)

“The Company had previously expected to advance the program to late-stage development with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); however, today Moderna received notice that HHS will terminate the award for the late-stage development and right to purchase pre-pandemic influenza vaccines,”

FDA Approves new COVID Booster (from Moderna)

The ‘next-generation’ mRNA COVID booster, ‘ mNexspike,’ is one-fifth the potency of Spikevax

The Associated Press reports:

The U.S. approved a new COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna late Friday but with limits on who can use it — not a replacement for the company’s existing shot, but a second option. The new vaccine, mNexspike, is a step toward next-generation coronavirus vaccines. It’s made in a way that allows for a lower dose — a fifth of the dose of its current COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax — by refining its immune target.

The Importance of Informed Consent

"The informed consent issue with the [mRNA COVID-19] vaccine is that no one knew, at the time that it was being purveyed, what was in it... Nobody could have ever been given informed consent for these shots." - Warner Mendenhall

New this Week to Video On Demand

Just released this week to Video On Demand — the ‘State of the Freedom Movement’ panel discussion moderated by Epoch Times anchor Jan Jekielek.

