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catholic mom's avatar
catholic mom
3h

So true and compassionate. Modern medicine has lost it's ability to be compassionate. Doctors are captured by data, health systems, insurance companies and medical societies, leaving them less and less room to be humane and compassionate. Please fight back.

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king4930's avatar
king4930
3h

Far too many physicians and families fail to realize that the interventions performed on brain damaged patients are ruinous for the families and caretakers of the patient they "saved". There is a big difference between knowing and thinking you know. My personal experience with this broke my heart. It took 15 years of care taking to break me and my family while "their" patient died. The doctors that are"going for the save" are never seen again, and we are left to pick up the care of the person they "saved". The Docs get credit and the families get years of caring for wrecked bodies. And, the initial surgeries are sometimes done on patients that doctors think will not survive so they give their Residents a chance to crack a skull. Our medical system is so far off the rails it makes me, ironically, SICK.

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