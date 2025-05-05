HHS to Require Placebo Trials for all New Vaccines

IMA frontline doctors applaud HHS’s landmark decision mandating placebo-controlled trials for vaccines, calling it a major victory for science, patient safety, and public trust.

DOJ Squares-up on Medical Journals

Justice Department Launches Inquiry into Top Medical Journals Over Pandemic Bias, Fraud and Corruption

Some of the hard work refuting a few of the large studies is published and available.

The lawyers could just ask the doctors, scientists, researchers, editors, and publishers a few formal questions:

Were you ever paid or threatened or coerced to change a study’s conclusion?

Did you intentionally incorporate false or misleading data into a study to support or disprove specific theories?

Good Cop: We get it. There was a pandemic going on. Maybe you just did what someone else told you to do? Then things just sort of spun out of control and you were threatened with loss of your job and credentials. If mistakes were made, help us make it so it doesn’t happen again.

Bad Cop: We’ve got you. You financially profited and professionally benefited from research data you intentionally (but sloppily) falsified and manipulated. Now’s the time to come clean — if your supervisor hasn’t already rolled over and wrongly pinned ALL of it on you — similar to the way you fraudulently changed data.

Just Say No to REAL ID?

IMA Senior Fellow, Dr. Kat Lindley, Twila Brase of the Citizens’ Council for Health Freedom, along with author and activist Karen Bracken discuss how REAL ID, vaccine passports, CBDCs, and digital ID systems could jeopardize medical freedom.

Coming Soon! Stream each panel discussion from IMA’s Honest Medicine: Redefining Health conference held in Atlanta, Georgia in April 2025.

‘The IMA Feels Like Home’

The Rise of Myocarditis in Young Men

Independent Medical Alliance Senior Fellow, Pediatric Cardiology, Dr. Kirk Milhoan joined Jan Jeffcoat on The National News Desk to discuss a new study on myocarditis and mRNA vaccines he co-authored with Dr. Jessica Rose and others.

I Am Big (It’s the Budget that got Small)

Slashed funding and mass layoffs be damned, the World Health Organization continues to believe its own press releases and refuses to go quietly . James Roguski points out the latest Sunset Boulevard vibe from the WHO’s Geneva HQ.

Metabolic Warfare Targeting Tumors

To learn more about metabolic interventions and cancer read Approach to Repurposed Drugs for Patients with Cancer by IMA Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik.

