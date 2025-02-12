LIVE TONIGHT!

Ranching Reimagined: Sustainable Agriculture and Health Sovereignty

IMA Live Webinar Every Wednesday — 7:00 PM Eastern / 4:00 PM Pacific

What if the key to health sovereignty was right on your plate? With increasing corporate control over food production, ranchers, scientists, and policy experts are coming together to rebuild a system rooted in sustainability, transparency, and self-reliance.

This week, Dr. Kat Lindley hosts an all-star panel from The Beef Initiative, a movement at the forefront of reconnecting communities with real food.

Texas Slim, RS June, Breeauna Sagdal, and Jeff Forrester will break down the challenges, solutions, and future of agriculture in an era where food sovereignty is more important than ever.

💡 What you’ll learn:

How regenerative agriculture can transform health and sustainability

Why decentralizing food production is critical for future food security

The role of ranchers, scientists, and policymakers in reshaping agriculture

How The Beef Initiative is forging a path for localized, independent food systems

📅 When: Wednesday @ 7 PM ET

📍 Where: Live on X.com or Rumble or Zoom

Learn more about the intersection of ranching, science, and sustainability. Your food choices shape the future—make sure you know the full story.

