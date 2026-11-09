Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Vanessa's avatar
Vanessa
3h

I completely agree yet the move toward Medicare for all is making forward motion. Better get the word out fast. Honestly, I think people are too lazy to shop around!

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DRK's avatar
DRK
1hEdited

Self-pay to independent physicians is always the best option - whenever possible. This is the only way to be sure the doctor works for you - not for a corporate 'provider', nor should the care you get be affected by what for-profit or government insurance will pay for - and how much.

In my opinion, decisions that affect the life & death, or health of people never be affected by a profit motive. Never.

This is why the veterinarian can sell you drugs for your animals - but a physician cannot.

Yet, the corporate boss of the physician/s & surgeon/s we consult on matters regarding our health do have a profit motive.

Good places to start your search for an independent physician:

Independent Medical Alliance

https://imahealth.org - Resources > Find a Provider

American Assoc. of Physicians & Surgeons

Protecting the doctor-patient relationship since 1943

https://aapsonline.org

Insurance should be for 'major medical' events only - accidents or catastrophic illness. 'Crowd Health' is another way to cover unexpected medical expenses worth considering.

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