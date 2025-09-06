Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda wallack's avatar
Linda wallack
3h

Thank you

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rosemary's avatar
Rosemary
6m

You asked why we aren’t talking more about preventing cancer and also where has the $14 Billion gone. My question is WHY CUT DOWN THE MONEY TREE? There have been very positive results discovered for healing some cancers in this country, but those Researchers and Doctors’ findings along with their proven healing treatments are being shut down. Very sadly, it’s a terrible thing to say, but realistically, cancer is all about the money making profits. It’s a very lucrative business so healing will continue to be here regardless of the suffering. For how long, we don’t know. One thing we do know about the $14B, it isn’t going for legitimate cancer research.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture